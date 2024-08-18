No, illegal immigration does not help the U.S. economy
The media and other Democrats have been working very hard to say that Kamala has not been responsible for the open border policy that allows millions of illegals, including terrorists and gang members, to flood our country.
Why California's surge in immigration is lifting our economy
Kamala Harris had no sooner replaced Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee than Donald Trump began bashing her over the number of immigrants coming into the United States, declaring that they had driven countless American workers from their jobs.
But the data on U.S. employment and the economy overwhelmingly suggest a reality far more beneficial when it comes to immigration than the nightmarish vision the former president has put forth.
The surge of international migrants since 2021 — including refugees, asylum-seekers and others entering legally and illegally — has lifted the U.S. and California economies by filling otherwise vacant jobs, helping to keep job creation strong, growing businesses and pumping millions of tax dollars into state, local and federal coffers.
Payroll taxes on immigrant workers have even helped relieve pressure on the nation's embattled Social Security system.
There are, of course, short-term public costs associated with acclimating so many new arrivals, plus government expenditures on education and health services for immigrants and their families, along with the political and social challenges. Many agree that the current immigration system is flawed and chaotic.
But from a budgetary perspective, the additional federal spending on immigrants is projected to pale next to the increase in revenues from the millions more people working, paying taxes and buying goods and services, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
The premise of this entire article is that these illegals are beneficial because they work and pay taxes. It's as if we don't have U.S. citizens to take these jobs who would pay the same amount of taxes if they worked and wouldn't cause the damage.
The labor participation rate is only around 63% so there are plenty of people already here who should work if they weren't getting so many freebies.
The LA Times also doesn't address what percentage of illegals are getting handouts even though they are not supposed to. The answer is that in 2022, 54% of illegals were receiving handouts vs. 39% of U.S citizens.
Somehow, we never see a budget or budget request for taxpayers' involuntary generosity.
According to the Center for Immigration Studies:
- The 2022 SIPP indicates that 54 percent of households headed by immigrants — naturalized citizens, legal residents, and illegal immigrants — used one or more major welfare program. This compares to 39 percent for U.S.-born households.
- The rate is 59 percent for non-citizen households (e.g. green card holders and illegal immigrants).
- Compared to households headed by the U.S.-born, immigrant-headed households have especially high use of food programs (36 percent vs. 25 percent for the U.S.-born), Medicaid (37 percent vs. 25 percent for the U.S.-born), and the Earned Income Tax Credit (16 percent vs. 12 percent for the U.S.-born).