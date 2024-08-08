Migrants in Chicago allege abusive racial slurs and harassment from Home Depot and police, then admit they don’t really understand English

A group of five illegal migrant “day laborers” are suing Home Depot, the Chicago police, and the city of Chicago, alleging “ethnically motivated harassment” and assault, and they want “monetary damages.” Taxpayers, hide your wallets!

From an article out at The Chicago Tribune and shared via Yahoo News, we learn the specifics: When crime in the Chicago area skyrocketed even higher than normal, (un)coincidentally with the arrival of tens of thousands of foreign “newcomers,” Home Depot “stepped up its security” and decided to hire off-duty police officers to patrol the property, and make sure the company’s assets and customers were protected; not exactly known for respecting other people’s property, borders, and laws, the illegal alien plaintiffs were caught lurked in the parking lot looking for illegal, under-the-table day work, and eventually, were arrested and hit with criminal trespass charges—four of the men have had those charges dismissed already, with the fifth man’s hearing scheduled for next week.

Activist judge(s) or innocence? Gee I wonder.

Anyway, the plaintiffs allege verbal abuse and beatings, while their lawyers argued this:

‘This lawsuit reflects a disturbing history of CPD abuses that have coalesced into one scheme,’ said Jamitra Fulleord, an attorney for Raise the Floor Alliance.

(That “scheme” being the vindictive and specific targeting of “day laborers.”)

Now, a few dots aren’t connecting for me and it’s not exactly passing the sniff test, sounding a little too Jussie Smollet-esque for my liking.

First of all, the article reports that one of the illegals says the security guards verbally berated him, saying “this country was better without Venezuelans.” Then, we also read that three of the illegals “claim that they were told to sign documents in English that they could not read,” so I have to wonder how much English they actually do understand?

There are “newcomers” all over northern Alabama where I live; there are a lot of Hispanics who either don’t speak a lick of English, or almost none at all. Just the other day at a self-checkout line, I asked a “newcomer-looking” woman with a pack of kids standing nearby if she’d left a box of soda by the the bagging area; she shook her head in a confused way and said something in Spanish, so I assumed someone else had left it and picked up box to take it to a worker, so I could use the station. At that point, when she reached for the box in my hand and started rapidly speaking Spanish, I figured it was in fact hers, and for some unknown reason, she felt entitled to continue using the space instead of putting it in her cart while she texted on her phone, and other people waited in line. Yet, while I feel confident in my assumptions about certain individual’s legal statuses, I would be very hard pressed to determine who’s from Venezuela, who’s from Guatemala, who’s from El Salvador, who’s from Mexico, who’s from Colombia, who’s from Honduras, who’s from Belize, etc., and I would never make claims as to someone being from a specific nation. Are these off-duty cops ethnic experts too? How did they know they were Venezuelan, which coincidentally happens to be the nationality of four of the five plaintiffs? Or, does this sound strikingly similar to the fictional “this is MAGA country” rhetoric?

Secondly, the article isn’t exactly conclusive but does report that the alleged beatings and physical assault definitely took place in a “private backroom inside the Home Depot building” and not on parking lot security cameras. Convenient for a he-said-she-said battle.

Thirdly, Chicago police officers literally drive around in Pride cruisers, and just finished providing extensive security for the Democratic National Convention—they don’t seem like a bunch who viciously and violently stand against leftists agendas, of which endless migrants and open borders are certainly a component. And, if they were a sadistic anti-migrant bunch who target others based on legal status, it seems like there are better opportunities than waiting for a few workers to prowl around the Home Depot parking lot looking to break the law and scam the taxpayers some more; I mean, migrants are strewn everywhere around Chicago, from O’Hare to the Gold Coast.

Perhaps these illegals saw it as a chance for a U-visa? From the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration services website:

The U nonimmigrant status (U visa) is set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.

Will Merrick Garland launch an investigation into what he calls a “hate crime,” and give these men legal protections and perks in the meantime?

As a colleague noted, Hugo Chávez has instructed Venezuelans since birth that they are socialist victims, and if the government of Venezuela didn’t give it, it’s because gringo took it; gringo owes them. Gringo owes them a better life, a living, free food, free housing, free everything.

If we were to use Occam’s Razor problem-solving logic, I’d say the simplest explanation is that these men were looking for work, asked to leave, ignored the request, and were subsequently arrested. They’re clearly entitled, seeing as they’re here in the first place (violating our border laws) and willing to take day jobs away from Ameicans, while obviously not pay taxes on it. When they didn’t want to get deported or face legal consequences, they claimed abuse and filed a lawsuit.

I guess time will tell as the merits of the case unfold.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.