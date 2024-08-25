Mark Levin rips the mask off the anti-democratic 'thug' Kamala Harris in his FOX News show

Mark Levin is an attorney, a writer, a talk show host – and a great thinker. His eight non-fiction books, thoroughly researched and brilliant analyses of legal and political issues, are long form and have all been New York Times bestsellers.

In his two weekend prime time programs on FOX News, he offers concise, more short form, talking points, but they are no less brilliant.

The opening monologues in particular on his FOX News program Life, Liberty & Levin are excellent capsule summaries of what’s really going on from his vantage points of political history and Constitutional law.

Anyone who has worked in radio and TV knows that making articulate and essential points in the brief time allotted in these media is not easy. Interestingly, Levin’s counterpart in this public work is the historian Victor Davis Hanson, who is often a guest on his program.

I never miss Levin’s FOX News programs. They are getting better and better, including his fifteen- to twenty-minute long opening monologues.

Yesterday’s show was a prime example.

At the end of a week that featured all but one of the nation’s mainstream broadcast and cable television media outlets fawning over Kamala Harris and essentially acting like the Democrats’ PR surrogates to drag her over the election finish line, Levin zeroed in on the reality.

Delivered with his usual laser-like intensity, Levin’s analysis exposed the “thug” nature of Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim “Manchurian Candidate” Walz, and the ramifications of their Hollywood-style “joy vibes” convention. His unparalleled skills at commenting shone through.

In fact, Levin’s precision with language at such a critical time in the nation’s history brought to my mind the words of Thomas Paine, or George Washington, or more lately John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr. at their best. It’s that rare ability to think and analyze creatively, to use language, and to mobilize words to change history – quality rhetoric and clarity that are too absent these days from our political discourse, even among many Republicans and conservatives.

Screenshot by Peter B. Chowka used with permission of FOX News Media

These words of mine are a capsule summary to position Levin for what is to follow, a video link to the opening of his program yesterday, made available by FOX News.

And speaking of FOX News – without the nation’s consistently number 1 cable news channel, the negative reporting about President Trump during the past month would be 100% instead of 89%, and the spin about Harris would be 100% positive instead of only 84%, as documented in a recent survey of the American broadcast news media.

In closing his FOX News program yesterday, Levin quoted these lines from the first chapter of his prescient book, The Democrat Party Hates America, published in September 2023.

Inevitably, the Democrat party's infinite cultural, economic, and political interventions, always in the name of the people and some virtuous worthy cause, lead to the steady decline of liberty, and the steady rise of totalitarianism, and the exploitation of the people. Fewer and fewer masterminds, with an ever-increasing army of bureaucrats and enforcers, reign over the citizenry and decide what is and what is not good for them. The abuses of power are limitless, as are the justifications. And slowly but surely, the people get used to it, even vote for it, until one day its grip is too tight. Then it is too late. In this, and virtually all else it does, the Democrat Party's loathing of America is boundless.

Here is a video link to Mark Levin’s August 24 FOX News show opening.

Peter Barry Chowka has been reporting on national elections since 1964, starting in high school. Later, he reported from several national political conventions and traveled around the country with presidential candidates. Peter is a frequent invited guest on the BBC, the largest broadcaster in the world (his July 27 appearance is here). He has been a frequent contributor to American Thinker since 2007.