Kamala steals one of President Trump’s most popular proposals

Three weeks ago, Kamala Harris, the most unpopular vice president since polling began, stole the vice-presidential nomination and, with it, the slobbering love affair the media had previously reserved for the addled Joe Biden. She did so even though she’s never won a single primary, whether in 2020 or 2024. This caps a career that began with her stealing another woman’s husband. As of yesterday, Kamala added a new theft to her political modus operandi: She stole Donald Trump’s popular proposal to stop taxing tips.

Trump first voiced the idea in early June during a rally in Nevada (a state rich in service employees):

During a rally in Nevada on Sunday, former President Donald Trump proposed eliminating taxes on income earned from tips. "For those hotel workers and people that get tips, you're going to be very happy, because when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips," Trump said, according to The Wall Street Journal. "We're going to do that right away first thing in office because it's been a point of contention for years and years and years, and you do a great job of service."

Some people saw it as an undeserved tax freebie to buy votes. Others saw it as a return to what tipping used to be: A gift for a job well done—and we don’t tax gifts.

Either way, it was a politically astute idea. By mid-July, the New York Times acknowledged that the idea was very popular with voters:

The proposal has rapidly become more than just a rally talking point. The Republican Party has officially embraced it in its platform, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republican of Louisiana, has said he would “pass it as soon as we can.” Some Democrats are also warming to making tipped income tax-free, with the two senators representing Nevada, a swing state with large restaurant and casino industries, endorsing it.

Yesterday, at a rally in Nevada, Kamala brazenly stole Trump’s tip-tax idea and presented it as if it were her own:

Kamala Harris has stolen one of Donald Trump’s key campaign promises to stop taxing tips given to service workers. Harris revealed she was copying the flagship Trump policy at a rally in Las Vegas Saturday night. She told attendees her government will ‘eliminate taxes on tips for hospitality and service utility workers.’

Trump was appropriately outraged:

In a way, what Kamala did should be expected. Aside from Kamala’s personal history of political theft and backstabbing, the Democrat party is based upon theft and always has been. It started as a party predicated on stealing black people’s liberty. Beginning with Woodrow Wilson, the Democrat party became socialist at the top. These were the educated “progressives” who believed that their expertise was such that they knew better than the “little people” they represented.

However, for almost a century, the Democrats worked hard to maintain the illusion that they were a party with constitutionally anchored middle- and working-class values. This illusion ended in the 21st century. By now, the Democrat party is openly socialist and operates off the premise that there is no private property. There is only the government—and Kamala is the government candidate. All property, including good ideas, belongs to her.

