Kamala schedules her first interview (it’s pre-recorded) but brings along Low-T Tim—is he an emotional support pup or her master?

If optics matter, then this needs some explaining:

Kamala Harris is finally sitting down for an interview!



With Dana Bash of CNN.



And it’s a joint interview with her VP because she can’t do it by herself.



And it’s going to be pre-taped pic.twitter.com/iAe9m3vUXJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 27, 2024

This means there can only be one of two scenarios playing out in the Harris-Walz campaign. Either a), the black woman is not allowed to be independent of the white man, or speak freely without the approval of her white master and actually be the executive she’s vying to be, or, b) Low-T Tim is a leashed animal, an emotional support pup for his fragile (read: incompetent) human.

Perhaps though, it’s a little of both—with emphasis on the former—but again, this needs some explaining. Someone running to be the president of the United States should absolutely be able and/or permitted to answer questions from media members, live and all on his/her own.

If Kamala can’t even answer soft-ball scripted questions alone with agreeable “journalists,” for whatever reason, how are we supposed to expect that she can take on the world’s tyrants? That she can make tough but smart decisions? If a few fake news friendlies in a controlled environment with no “on air” pressure is enough to throw her off her game, heaven help us if she makes it to the White House as “president.”

“I am woman hear me roar.”

“A black woman is speaking; listen and learn.”

“Elevate black voices.”

Remember all those progressive slogans about black women who have the floor in the public space and directed toward white people? Yeah, well, when it comes to Kamala Harris, forget all that—to put it politely, she’d be what’s considered “extenuating circumstances” and none of those mantras applies to her when she’s speaking.

In fact, ignore her completely, unless what she’s yammering on about has been filtered through the mind of and translated by a white man during a pre-recorded interview segment that’s been thoroughly edited before it’s presented to the public. Then sure, go ahead and listen to what she has to say.

What does it signal when progressive Democrats send in a white man to cover the incompetence of a black woman?

This isn’t an interview, it’s a campaign ad marketed as one, and a pretty sorry display at that.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.