Kamala puts on her Republican skinsuit

To hear Kamala Harris tell it, she grew up in Smalltown, U.S.A., where neighbor looked out for neighbor, and mom put her apple pie in the window to cool.

They waved the flag. They cheered the U.S. They changed each others' tires. They were working class. She didn't mention anything about anyone going to church, but maybe that's because that was a bridge too far to claim about Berkeley, California, or else she thought it would be a bridge too far for her far-left voter base to stomach.

Policywise, she was tough on crime, tough on the border, all in for backing the blue, all for law and order, and all about putting veterans first.

And patriotism-wise, America was the land of opportunity and the greatest country on Earth.

Funny we haven't heard that from her say that before, and she's been in politics for a while.

All of these things went into her flag-waving speech to accept the Democrat nomination for president at the Democrat National Convention in Chicago last night, and while it might be fine and dandy to embrace such values, it sure doesn't sound like anything that can be found in her actual biography, or even Wikipedia page about her soft on crime stances, her abuse of her prosecutorial office, her role in turning San Francisco (another place that was never mentioned in her speech) into the lawless dump it is today.

But it was quite a change from previous Democrat behavior at such conventions, such as when Democrats booed God in 2012, and in later years, blue-city wokester Democrats called the sight of the American flag "triggering." Let's not even get into hippies spitting on returning Vietnam War veterans in American airports.

It was as if all these years she was a ... Republican.

Which is pretty ridiculous considering her Marxist economics professor dad, her associations with far-left activists during her childhood, and the incredibly anti-American college towns she grew up in.

It makes one want to ask that if she really believed all that stuff over the years, why she wasn't a Republican?

That was the only party where all those values were accepted and promoted. Democrats have hated those things with a passion, as they embraced Sandalista revolutionaries, Cuban sugar-cane collectives, Manuel Noriega, the Soviets, and even Saddam Hussein (I remember that during the first Gulf War, and yes, the epicenter of this activism was in Berkeley, California). On the left, embracing the American flag and calling America a land of opportunity was anathema, not to mention, gauche.

Fact is, Democrats have been burning American flags and cursing AmeriKKKa for the last 40 years, particularly in academia and college towns, which is the scope of her entire lifetime. That's her intellectual milieu. When she wasn't in these America-hating college towns, or whooping it up in San Francisco as Willie Brown's mistress, she was living in the richest suburb of Canada.

It just goes to show how fake and phony she was, a problem she's always had. That she went so overboard with the mom-and-apple-pie act sounded like the lady that doth protest too much. What's worse, once's she's elected to the presidency, if God forbid that happens, she's revert to her customary form and values.

A leopard doesn't change its spots overnight. But she'd like you to think that she can -- long enough to win over low-information undecided voters who balk at the rabid image of San Francisco Democrats and their acts. Sorry, a leopard can't change its spots. Kamala Harris's acceptance speech was as fake and insincere as they come.

Image: Screen shot from Associated Press video, via YouTube