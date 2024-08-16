Kamala Harris website offers nine pronoun options for campaign applicants but zero policies

Well, the campaign website for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is officially live, giving the public a window into their priorities should they to succeed in their bid for the White House: A prospective staffer can choose one of nine “pronoun” options on the job application, and there are a whopping total of zero policies listed. Oh, and the first thing you’re met with when visiting the page is a request for donations, alongside a photo of Harris decked out in what appears to be roughly $38,000 worth of gold and pearls around her neck, which can be added to her apparent Tiffany’s necklace valued at $62,000—they want your hard-earned money, so they can live like kings. (Walz is seen with a pin of the Minnesota’s new flag, eerily evocative of Somalia’s flag, in terms of color and simplicity.)

Here are the details, from Victor Nava’s new report at the New York Post:

Vice President Kamala Harris’ website allows job seekers to choose from among nine different pronoun options when applying for a position on her campaign — leading some social media users to blast the Democrat for having ‘more pronouns than policies.’ Applicants can select from the more mainstream “he/him,” “she/her” and “they/them” pronouns or choose less conventional gender-neutral options, including “xe/xem,” ‘ze/hir,’ ‘ey/em,’ and ‘hir/hir.’ ‘Hu/hu,’ which indicates that a person wants to emphasize their humanity over their gender, and ‘Fae/faer,’ which denotes that a person is fluid between multiple genders but not masculine genders, are also presented as options.

I hate to even call this list “pronouns” real pronouns, because it’s just a list of nonsense words but nonetheless, here we are.

Now, the obvious conclusion to be drawn about why the “policy” section of the website has yet to be built is because Harris doesn’t have an original thought—does she just have a head full of batting? It sure seems so. She’s either taking material from President Trump (“no tax on tips”) or appropriating ideas from the Bolsheviks, Fidel Castro, and Hugo Chávez.

Here’s the best response, from a user on X:

There are two sexes: male and female. It’s very simple. Someone who doesn’t understand this basic concept can't possibly be expected to propose public policy.

And language warning, but another good and very accurate one:

Fixed it for you, Kamala. pic.twitter.com/Mcwn2MnVBW — Phoeni𝕏 2A 🇺🇸 (@Phoenix2A_1980s) August 15, 2024

No substance and all fluff—the same attributes that failed to earn Harris a single primary or delegate—sounds about right for her presidential run.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.