Dana Bash should be the moderator in a coming presidential debate because she can give the two debaters multiple choice questions and never ask follow-up questions.

The mics could be open or closed.

The debaters, though, would be Kamala Harris and Kamala Harris.

There could be a one-person audience, too: Tim Walz, who will be nodding 'yes' to whatever answer either of the Kamalas give.

Here are some logical questions for the debate since these two candidates have such different positions.

What should we do with fracking?

Kamala A would answer that I would absolutely ban fracking on Day 1.

Kamala B would say I have never said that I would ban fracking. That is ridiculous for anyone to suggest that I have. And the most important thing for voters to remember is that my values have never changed.

Do you believe we should have a secure border where illegal immigrants should be punished?

Kamala A would answer that absolutely not. We should decriminalize these people that are coming across the border and we should give them free health care and everything else citizens get.

Kamala B would say that we should obviously charge people that violate our laws with crimes. We cannot have anyone who thinks they are above the law coming into our country and remember I am the only person in this race that has prosecuted these criminals. And remember Dana that my values have never changed.

Do you believe we should get rid of private health insurance and the millions of jobs they provide?

Kamala A: Absolutely. We can't have these gougers choosing what health care to provide. We must have a big government. Look at how health care costs have been brought under control by the Affordable Care Act. (Remember, Dana will not ask follow up questions pointing out how costs have skyrocketed the last fourteen years.)

Kamala B: I have never been for abolishing private health insurance. Women and others should clearly have the freedom of choice to buy the insurance they want. And the voters should remember that my values have never changed.

Do you believe that we needed 87,000 new IRS examiners to go after unreported income including tips?

Kamala A. Absolutely. We can't have people not pay taxes on their income including tips which are hard to monitor. My powerful government needs more money and more bureaucrats.

Kamala B: I have always been for people, who mostly make little, who receive a significant portion of their income with tips to receive those tips tax-free. And those voters in Nevada should remember that my values have never changed.

Do you believe we should force people to buy electric cars?

Kamala A: Absolutely. We have to control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity and a great way to do that is to force people to buy lithium powered vehicles. (Remember Dana and other people posing as journalists will never ask for scientific data to support their claims.)

Kamala B: I have never been for forcing people to buy electric vehicles but I am for deadlines based on time.

And I think it is important for people to remember the brilliance of Kamala and her statement on the passage of time.

'The Governor and I and we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time. Right?' 'The significance of the passage of time,' she repeated. So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs,' Harris continued. She went on: 'And there is such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day in the life of our children and what that means to the future of our nation, depending on whether or not they have the resources they need to achieve their God-given talent.'

So people should remember when they vote that they are certain to end up with Kamala A because she has always been a radical big government leftist. They should remember that her only value that hasn't changed is her quest for power.

Or they can vote for Donald Trump who gave us peace and prosperity and who believes that the people should have the power, freedom and money.

The choice gets easier every day.

On a side note: I went to see the movie Reagan yesterday. Young people should see how a great president succeeded and made the world safer.