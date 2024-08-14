K unhinged over T at X

It was huge, or whatever other adjective explains a two-hour conversation over the internet. The Harris-Walz team, or the ones who have not sat down with anyone, are furious that Donald Trump had a conversation with Elon Musk. It came about 24 hours after Mr. Vance made the Sunday show rounds. One team is talking and the other isn’t. Hello media!

Let’s check out one reaction in particular:

Axios’ @sarafischer: ‘@elonmusk will let Donald Trump speak all of the falsehoods & misinformation that he wants. I mean, he’s not a journalist … Does he want to be fact checking all the information? So I think it‘s just a platform for Trump to come out [and] say whatever he wants.’

There were countless other negative media reactions, but the theme is consistent: Musk got him, we didn’t, and he will get a bigger audience than we can ever get.

The problem with the outraged journalists is that they know that the Democrats don’t respect them. Why would they? The press was in the tank for the guy doing a basement campaign, and then for allowing the same person to go a full term without legitimate press conferences. The Democrats know that they can deny an interview, but still get a glowing cover photo on TIME.

Let me add this. I think that the Musk-Trump conversation was very consequential. It was not the softball interview that the media is reporting. It was a conversation between two businessmen who understand government regulations better than most politicians or media people do.

Yes, it was huge. Will it have an impact on the election? I don’t know, but I’d like to see more of these unscripted conversations.

