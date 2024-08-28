Jihadis launch terror attack from inside prison walls, for Allah’s sake and Sharia law

Less than a week ago at a high-security penal colony in Russia, four prisoners who identified themselves as the “Mujahideen of the Islamic State” launched a terror attack from inside the compound, taking security officers hostage—slitting a throat, gutting another, and brutally beating the head warden of the prison with a hammer and a bottle.

According to Amy Mek’s new article out at RAIR Foundation today, the prisoners were armed with knives and “makeshift explosives” that they’d obtained by reportedly bribing prison staff—the ordeal ended when Russian special forces were called up and quickly neutralized the jihadis.

Now, also per Mek, several videos of the situation made it online, in which the terrorists made their motive abundantly clear:

The attackers were explicit in their reasoning, repeatedly stating that their actions were undertaken ‘for the sake of Allah’ and to establish Sharia law. They viewed their violent actions as part of a jihad—a holy struggle—to protect Islam and retaliate against perceived injustices suffered by Muslims globally.

Even when these people are off the streets and locked away, adherents to the “religion of peace” are still a serious threat to the security of everyone else, promising vengeful bloodshed for their “Muslim brothers.” As Mek also reports, at least two of the four terrorists were foreigners (hailing from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan); you know what we in the States should do? We should continue to import these types of individuals, by the tens of thousands, so every American enclave can be a little ‘Stan. Worked out really well for England and the rest of Europe didn’t it?

Isn’t Islam just so culturally enriching?

How would you describe this photo in two words? pic.twitter.com/MysZvjlqsI — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) August 28, 2024

This is exactly what’s in America now, and not just the urban hellscapes—I live in a small(ish) town outside of Huntsville and I’ve seen groups of burqa-clad individuals on more than one occasion.

What about the stabbing spree at a German festival last week? Syrian migrant.

The Southport stabber, the son of African migrants? Why is the motive still “unknown” by authorities? They’ve had him in custody for a month now, and they don’t have any inkling of why he decided to start hacking young children to death?

Open borders have (deadly) consequences.

Image generated by AI.