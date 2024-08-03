It is astonishing what aggravates Democrats and what doesn’t

Every once in a while, Bill Maher says some things that make sense. But people should remember that he is a Democrat and will vote for the Democrats no matter how much they lie, no matter how destructive their policies are, and no matter how good Republican policies are for the average person, including minorities.

The following headline from Breitbart shows that Maher thinks it is wrong that Trump says that the inflation during the Biden-Harris years is the worst ever and that he is lying when he says he had blood on his hand from the assassination shot that injured his ear.

Maher: It Bothers Me Trump ‘Lies’ and Says 20% Inflation Under Biden Is Worst, There Was Blood on Hand After Shooting

It doesn’t bother Maher that most of the media, Biden, and other Democrats:

Continually lied about Russian collusion.

Continually lied about what Trump said at Charlottesville to gin up racial hate and division.

Advanced policies that caused inflation.

Seek to destroy reasonably priced energy and their supporting industries by lying that leftist policies can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity.

Lie that electric cars will save the planet.

Lie that Biden inherited a disastrous economy with high inflation when he inherited a rapidly growing economy with 1.4% inflation.

Lie that the border is secure and any problems, including inflation caused by the massive inflows of illegals, are caused by Trump and Republicans.

Nor does Maher seem mad that Fauci, Biden, and others continually lied to get people to capitulate on COVID, and he’s unfazed by the massive destruction that the COVID policies caused, especially to children. He isn’t that mad that people were fired who refused to take the vaccine.

Image by Andrea Widburg.

He isn’t mad because Biden dictatorially uses hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars to pay off college graduates’ student loans (against the express ruling of the Supreme Court), adding to inflation.

Nope, Maher is bothered because he thinks Trump exaggerates

As for the blood on Trump’s hand that Maher says wasn’t there, it doesn’t take the sharpest tool in the shed to understand that if your ear is bleeding, it is a natural instinct to touch it whether Maher saw the blood or not.

The reality—no lie!—is that the U.S. economy is essentially in a downward spiral of cost-push inflation caused by Democrat big government policies. The inflation is compounded by the open borders that cause demand-pull inflation. It is also compounded by massive government spending and all the subsidies the Democrats hand out to pretend they cover the inflated costs. The poor and middle class are being destroyed because these components combine to yield stagflation, which is low or no growth combined with high prices.

As for whether Trump is exaggerating that this is the worst inflation ever, I don’t think so. I am 71 years old and have lived through both the Carter years and this disaster caused by Biden, Harris, and their policies.

The government says that inflation has only been 20% in the last three and a half years. Statistically, that may be correct, but for the poor and middle class, who spend so much of their income on necessities, I think it is much worse.

Crude oil is still up over 80% since Biden took office, and crude oil is used in over 6,000 products, Gasoline and diesel are up over 50%, and energy affects everything we use Food is up 30% to 40%. Insurance and repair costs have skyrocketed, especially because Democrats are forcing car companies to lose massive amounts of money producing electric cars and batteries.

It doesn’t matter to the poor or middle class if airplane tickets decline in price. They don’t fly much.

I don’t remember that over 90 percent of people couldn’t afford an average house and that so many people were borrowing to pay the inflated costs. Carter did not pretend he could control the climate and set out to destroy reasonably priced energy. He also did not force people to buy a Cadillac health insurance policy as in Obamacare, which has made prices skyrocket. That policy did not make insurance affordable.

A few personal examples from the Carter years:

I got married in 1976. My wife and I made a combined $16,000 per year. We bought our first house, a 700-foot mansion, for $24,500. We put down $500, and our payment, not including taxes or insurance, was $200 per month.

My car payment was $135 on a Datsun B 210. My wife paid cash ($1,300) for a 1973 Pontiac Venture. I had a $39.60 student loan payment for the $2,000 I borrowed. I never expected the government to pay it back.

In 1979, we sold our first house for $33,000 (high inflation) but were able to buy a second house in a better neighborhood that was 1,700 square feet, over twice as big, for $54,500. We put $17,000 down and our payment was $284 per month. By then, we had switched jobs, and our combined income was around $22,000.

In 1980, we had our first child, and daycare was $50 per week. There were no daycare subsidies or child tax credits. I had switched jobs again and our income was over $30,000.

The inflation back then was destroying the economy, but nothing compared to the intentional destruction today, especially for the poor, middle class, and small businesses, people the media and other Democrats only pretend to care about.