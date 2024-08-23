It ain't Trump, babe

Day 3 and Trump is the word. How can many times have you heard the word? I am not counting, but it is a lot.

Let's check this out from Matt Margolis:

If you've been watching the Democratic National Convention this week, one theme stands out above all others: hatred of Donald Trump. When it comes to the issues that matter to people, the Democratic Party is curiously silent -- so much so that a Democratic Chicago Councilman even blasted the DNC for not talking about the issues.

Cheer to Scott Jennings over at CNN for pointing this out on the air. I don't usually watch that channel but keeping track of Scott's common-sense contributions is worth the click.

This anti-Trump madness reminds of the old expression about going to the witchdoctor to get something out of your head.

It got more insane when Governor Tim Walz (the VP nominee) attacked Senator J.D. Vance for going to Yale. Didn't former President Clinton and others go to Yale? To my knowledge, Sen. Vance got in on merit.

So the "vibes" are vibing and everyone is happy. I guess they will keep on vibing until they see that the polls' "vibes" are back to Trump.

