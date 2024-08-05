In a Long Island suburb, the 'tolerant' left goes slashing the residents' Trump banners at 4:00 a.m.

My husband and I live in a Long Island suburb. As we near Election Day, Trump 2024 flags are appearing on our block.

Last week, the flag on a house directly across the street, as well as a flag hanging on the home of a recent widow were defaced, ripped totally in half, and pulled down. My “God Bless Trump 2024” flag remained intact. The person doing the vandalism probably didn’t see ours hanging from a pole. That was until last night.

This morning, when I opened the front door I realized that our Trump flag was defaced, vandalized, and ripped to shreds – with an X-Acto utility knife!

This is the 4:00 a.m. surveillance video screenshot of Slasher walking my neighborhood searching for Trump flags to cut up.

He was one foot from our front door, in the middle of the night, brandishing an X-Acto utility knife.

You can see where he started slicing our “God Bless Donald Trump 2024” flag. It was double-ply, so it was hard work to cut it and then rip it in half.

The tolerant marauder managed to slice, rip, and then run off with the bottom half of our flag.

Our response to the trespassing vandal? We purchased for ourselves and all our neighbors new flags – and until they arrive, hung two banners high up on our house -- too high for the Slasher to reach.

Jeannie hosts a blog at www.jeannieology.us

Images: Jeannie DeAngelis // by permission