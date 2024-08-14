In 2024, who is America’s best ‘course correction’ candidate?

Today, according to RealClearPolitics’ polling average, 65% of Americans feel this country is headed in the wrong direction. Also, today, we are 84 days from the next presidential election. The incumbent, Joe Biden, is not running, so we are looking for another leader to replace him.

Biden’s Vice President, Kamala Harris, is running as the Democrat candidate in this quadrennial contest. Former President Trump is running again as the Republican candidate for POTUS.

If 65% of Americans felt our country was headed in the right direction, Ms. Harris would be the popular favorite going into November because she is part of the Biden administration. Joe Biden withdrew from the race, however, because his party (led by Nancy Pelosi and, rumor has it, Barack Obama) concluded that he and his policies were going down to defeat in November. His unpopular policies regarding the economy and immigration put the Democrats on a losing trajectory.

Nancy Pelosi, with encouragement from other Democrat wizards, started to stir the pot as they saw a dark future in it. The rest of the nation suspected something was up, but we were not allowed to get close enough to hear the incantations or see the secret ingredients added.

That mystic mixture exploded on July 17, as reported on Las Vegas police radio frequencies, with Biden’s emergency trip to a hospital. Four days later, President Biden announced in a letter that he would not seek a second term and that he was backing VP Harris as his replacement at the top of the Democrat ticket.

Two people want the POTUS gig, but only one can get the job. Meanwhile, 65% of us still think our ship of state is heading fast in the wrong direction on the Niagara River. Who is the best person to turn us around before we go over the Falls?

The Democrats want this election to be a referendum on Donald Trump. They want us to remember all his unkind tweets. They worked had to impeach him twice and they are still hoping to throw him in jail before Election Day. They want us to remember what happened on January 6, 2021. They want credit for all their good intentions.

They do not want this election to be a referendum on the incumbent, Joe Biden or his Vice President. They keep telling us that the economy is fine, and to ignore our grocery bills or what we are paying for energy. They want us to ignore the flood of illegals they have invited into America.

Donald Trump wants this election to be a referendum on Vice President Harris and President Biden. He wants us to compare the Harris/Biden years with his term as POTUS. After making that comparison, he wants us to choose him as the candidate most likely to get America back on the right course.

As we are choosing the person best suited to get us back on course, we ought to consider toughness. Who wants the job more? In her last bid for the presidency, VP Harris dropped out before the slings and arrows of the primaries even started. This time around, she refuses to talk to the press.

Trump, on the other hand, will talk with any reporter who wants to chat with him. He wants a second term, and he has taken more slings, arrows, and bullets than is sensible to most folks. When a bullet nearly ended his campaign and life on July 13th, he rose from the pile of Secret Service agents protecting him and shook his fists, hollering, “Fight, fight, fight!”

This courageous fighter and patriot deserves his shot at putting America back on course.

Image by AI

Ned Cosby, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired English teacher at high school. His novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.