Hunter Biden’s criminal tax trial kicks off next month, but the WSJ says it’s time to move on

Hunter Biden is tangled up in a criminal tax lawsuit, set to go to trial next month, and there are accusations of attempted influence peddling against an alleged former associate of Hunter’s while the “Big Guy” was VP. And what is the advice offered to Republicans by The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board? Shut up about it, because Joe is no longer the presidential candidate—it’s merely water under the bridge.

I have never seen such intentionally bad advice to a political party and its voters.

The editorial is titled “Hunter Biden and the Romanian Deal” from August 8th and the statement from WSJ is:

Hunter Biden is old political news, and there is no benefit in Republicans making him a campaign issue. But the filing does confirm that the President's son was trading on his fathers status and getting rich from it. This would be an issue if the father was [sic] still running.

The issue has never been about Hunter. It has always been about Joe and corruption. Everyone who participated in hiding the corruption from the public should be called out, including Kamala.

For four years, the media and other Democrats lied to the public about how great and how sharp Biden is.

When Robert Hur listed Biden’s crimes, including illegally taking, mishandling, and retaining classified documents, the prosecutor said the president wouldn’t be charged because he was an incompetent, sympathetic old man with a bad memory. The media and other Democrats took that report and lied, claiming it exonerated Biden of all wrongdoing, saying that he was innocent and “sharp as a tack.” The Justice Department and Biden conspired to obstruct justice, ensuring that Congress and the public could never see the tape of the interview.

When the WSJ did an excellently-sourced report about how the White House conspired to hide Biden’s incompetence from the public, most of the media, KJP, cabinet members, and other Democrats essentially told the public that the WSJ was wrong. Kamala has participated in covering up the incompetence.

This cover-up continued until the debate, when the public saw that Biden couldn’t hold or state a coherent thought. Then the cabal of the media, Hollywood, and Democrats set out to remove him from the ballot. And after Biden finally dropped out from their pressure and strong-arming, the media and other Democrats acted like it was a voluntary and benevolent act instead of a coup. Then, these people who claim they care about democracy anointed Kamala, against the wishes of their own voters, and started gaslighting the public about how great and qualified she is.

For four years, the media and other Democrats have said, no matter how much evidence they have been shown about Biden family corruption and kickbacks, there is no evidence that Joe Biden was involved and that there was no evidence of criminality. The media and other Democrats have known about the corruption since when Biden was VP and didn’t care. They overwhelmingly hid the laptop information from the public in 2020 as they campaigned for Joe.

How many times did Jamie Raskin and other Democrats go on TV and say that Republicans have found nothing? Kentucky’s James Comer has pointed out truthfully that Joe Biden is the most corrupt president ever, yet that fact is intentionally hidden from voters.

Obama must have known that Joe and Hillary were engaging in pay-for-play schemes, enriching their families by selling access, yet he and his Justice Department did or said nothing. They were above the law. To this day, Obama and the media act like the Obama-Biden administration was corruption-free.

Now we are having a love fest in Chicago, after Biden was chased out of the race, where the media and other Democrats have been saying how great Biden was as president. No mention of his utter incompetence or shocking corruption.

And now, Joe Biden, who is clearly incompetent, corrupt, and a congenital liar, has five more months in office. How much additional damage can be done if Biden is allowed to remain as president? He should be impeached and removed.

But most of the media will continue to hide the Biden family corruption, and the WSJ is advising Republicans to shut up about it. That is garbage. They should shout from the rafters about how the media and other Democrats have conspired to hide the truth from the public as they constantly interfere in elections.

It is no wonder there is so much corruption in D.C. when most of the media spends so much time covering it up while also spreading lies about Trump and other Republicans!

Image by Monica Showalter.