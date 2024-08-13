Government, routing the people

For anybody keeping score, it’s the people (late of “We the People” fame) in a rout, not government.

For example, in the U.K., it is now apparently illegal to speak out against illegals, or to question mass immigration at all. An elderly man was recently arrested for making “improper” comments on his Facebook page. Going forward, if someone is even “remotely involved,” whatever that means, they could be dragged before a court. In recent years, citizens have been arrested for distributing flyers questioning the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines and silently praying outside of an abortion clinic. Moreover, Labor Party member Ricky Jones, who sits on the Dartford Borough Council, recently said of anti-immigration protesters, “They are disgusting, nasty fascists, and we need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all!” (He then led the obligatory “free, free Palestine!” chant.) I’m going out on the proverbial limb here, but I’m guessing that any politician who called for the slaughter of all illegal immigrants would be more than just indefinitely “suspended,” as was Jones’s fate.

Australians—and others—will likely soon have to utilize a digital ID before being allowed to access the internet. That would make it much easier to police speech.

In France, police recently arrested several Christians…for protesting attacks on Christians. Ironically, the six were members of a group that dared to traverse the streets of Paris in a bus sporting a sign saying “Stop Attacks On Christians.” Screw that, to the slammer with you!

And, in America, the government has tried time and again to silence its political opposition, going so far as jailing those who had the audacity to be in the vicinity of “The People’s House” on Jan. 6. And trying to keep the rival party’s standard bearer/nominee off the ballot…even if it had to imprison him. Or, possibly, kill him.

Governments do not like push back, they do not like populism, and are less and less willing to put up with it. Governments don’t like the concept of individualism or individual rights, preferring to look at those it rules over as part of a group. Easier and less messy that way. More recently, it has become obvious today’s governments don’t fancy nationalism, either, seeing it as the macro version of individualism. They now strive instead for globalism. Always, there is one constant: governments do not like competition. Which is one reason why—communist, socialist, or left-leaning (there is virtually no longer any other kind in the West)—they also disdain religion, especially Christianity with its support of individual freedoms. Governments in the West don’t even like their own citizens, their own traditions. In the case of the United States, government doesn’t even like its own borders.

This dovetails nicely with the desires of the Club of Rome, who, as part of its Earth4All agenda, is urging all nations (but especially Western ones) to eat less meat, redistribute wealth, adopt a circular economy, raise taxes, restructure education, and charge high prices for fossil fuels. In short, screw the people. Not surprising, since way back in 1991 the Club deemed humans to be the biggest threat to the health of the planet.

There was a time, not long ago historically speaking, when the leaders of a nascent nation declared independence, and that all men were endowed by their Creator with unalienable Rights. These Rights, they said, were not—could not—be granted by the state. They went so far as to say this was “self-evident.” Limited government—of, by, and for the people was the only legitimate government. (See also: the Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.)

There are only two basic types of societies. Regardless of who may have uttered this quote, there is no doubting its veracity: “When governments fear the people there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.”

We are rapidly trending toward tyranny. We are rapidly running out of time to reclaim our liberty. We must stand up to government(s), refuse to be locked down, refuse to be guinea pigs in medical experiments. We must demand the restoration of borders and the protection of language and culture. We must start teaching our children real history again…and respect for our traditions and values. We must demand accountability for those in government, whether elected or unelected. We must realize that diversity is not necessarily a virtue nor always a good thing, though it is not inherently bad either. We must not go about our business as if nothing is awry…even though we know we are being lied to ad nauseam. And we must do this no matter what. So help us God.

Or governments—powerful, arrogant, and tyrannical—will ultimately prevail…with the people in a rout.

