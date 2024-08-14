Google claims its naked headline manipulation for Kamala Harris was 'a glitch'

Funny how Google is always so full of 'glitches' that benefit the leftist narrative.

And funnier still, how its excuses for them always look so much like their last ones:

So here's the latest from them:

NEW: Google blames a “glitch” for how the Harris campaign was able to trick internet users into thinking reputable news sites were giving Kamala favorable reporting.



It’s really weird how these “glitches” always seem to benefit the left.



Axios released a report revealing how… pic.twitter.com/eINxn5sKMp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 14, 2024

They apparently couldn't find enough positive headlines about Kamala Harris even from the fawning media, so they went and edited their own and Google, of course, let them. As for what the media actually wrote, too bad:

BREAKING: The Harris campaign is editing news headlines on Google search ads to make it look like reputable news sites are giving her favorable reporting, according to Axios.



These are the same people who accuse the right of “misinformation.”



The news sites include the… pic.twitter.com/QNg7SN0Au4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2024

The whole idea, of course, is to manipulate voters into voting for Kamala.

And their leftist bias is pretty well known already.

In 2020, they were caught red-handed blacklisting conservative news sources, including American Thinker. That time, they called it a "technical error."

On their artificial intelligence platform, Gemini, they went so woke they got found out when search results started yielding black Nazis in images, done for affirmative action purposes from a computer's point of view. That time, it was just a little "missing the mark."

They manipulated search results in the 2020 election, too.

According to Fox News:

Google has "interfered" with major elections in the United States 41 times over the last 16 years, according to a new study from the Media Research Center. "MRC researchers have found 41 times where Google interfered in elections over the last 16 years, and its impact has surged dramatically, making it evermore harmful to democracy. In every case, Google harmed the candidates – regardless of party – who threatened its left-wing candidate of choice," MRC Free Speech America vice president Dan Schneider and editor Gabriela Pariseau wrote in a summary of their findings.

This time they outright denied any wrongdoing and claimed they have safeguards to eliminate bias and a "clear business incentive" to do so.

It's one excuse after another with these guys, all of them recognizable gaslighting, because all of their 'mistakes' favor the interests of the left.

And they're still at it:

🚨 GOOGLE NEWS BIAS REVEALED: 63% OF CONTENT FROM LEFT-LEANING SOURCES



63% of articles on Google News are reportedly sourced from left-leaning outlets, while right-leaning sources comprise a meager 6%, according to an in-depth analysis by AllSides media.



CNN and The New York… pic.twitter.com/9ovGm3tkj8 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 13, 2024

Funny how that happens. They are awfully impressive at making different excuses for the same bias happening over and over again.

Maybe it's time to charge them with campaign finance violations for favoring one side in the election while keeping it off the books. Or maybe it's time for a class action lawsuit from all the media outlets censored by this Behemoth. And maybe it's time get a leader elected who's going to do something about this persistent mistake-making, excuse-making and complete nonsense coming out of this company.

Image: Logo // fair use