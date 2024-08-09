Good Samaritan with a gun saves a 15-year-old girl from being raped on a Texas sidewalk

As long as you’re not in a Democrat stronghold, you can in fact come to the defense of someone weaker than you who’s being threatened and attacked by a violent assailant, without fear of being thrown in jail. While New Yorker Daniel Penny awaits trial, faces 15 years in prison, and is burdened by legal fees, Texan David Garza is being hailed a “quick-thinking hero” who saved a young girl’s life.

Here are the details, per a report from the New York Post:

The assailant followed the teen into a gated apartment complex after she got off a Metro bus on Houston’s east side around 12:30 a.m. July 28, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when good Samaritan David Garza heard the girl screaming for help outside his apartment. ‘I looked out the window and I saw a man beating up a woman on the ground … trying to take her clothes off,’ Garza told KHOU. Garza immediately grabbed his gun and ran outside to confront the attacker, security footage shows. He said the suspect had the girl by her hair.

Below is the doorbell footage captured of Garza as he confronted the man, as well as a firsthand account from both Garza and another witness:

NEW: Texas teacher grabs his gun and rescues a 15-year-old girl from being s*xually assaulted outside his home ‘I’m 15, help me!’



“I looked out the window and I saw a man beating up a woman on the ground ... trying to take her clothes off” he said



The Harris County Sheriff's… pic.twitter.com/ovG92ErUwy — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) August 9, 2024

The video also shows a still image of the suspect, but get a load of this apparent BOLO:

Police are seeking any information about the suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie with a white Reebok logo, blue jeans and white tennis shoes at the time of the attack.

Well, I’m no lawman, but those are mutable characteristics, i.e. clothing and shoes, which can easily be changed, and it seems like the immutable characteristics would give the public a better idea on what to look for, say his skin color, approximate height, etc. I wonder if that has anything to do with the Harris County sheriff being a devoted Democrat? (Prior to his role as the county sheriff, Ed Gonzalez was on the Houston City Council.) Oh, and here he is endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

Thank you to Madam Vice President @KamalaHarris for hearing our call for a bold vision and a strong federal partner in building resilience for future generations in our region. I am proud to endorse her for President and look forward to working together for a safer Harris County. pic.twitter.com/q48GU46gQ3 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 25, 2024

If I had to guess, I’d say Gonzalez is committed to the progressive cause, equitable “justice” and all. (“Politics” is a zero-sum game when you’re dealing with Marxists and the sooner we learn that the better.)

Maybe the perp will wise up and move to New York before he tries this again, where he could no doubt count on friendly forces like Mayor Eric Adams and district attorney Alvin Bragg!

Image from X.