Fido starts a raging house fire after the lithium ion battery pack he’s using as a chew-toy explodes

A camera inside a house caught this bad (but fortunate) dog in the act of burning down his owner’s house, and now fire officials are using this video as a cautionary tale against the “dangers of lithium-ion batteries” and rechargeable electronics:

NEW: Dog starts a house fire in Tulsa, Oklahoma after chewing through a portable lithium-ion battery.



The Tulsa Fire Department released the following video to warn people about the "dangers of lithium-ion batteries."



Two dogs and a cat were filmed hanging out before one… pic.twitter.com/skTb8YEzJ6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 6, 2024

According to an online report, the fire was “destructive” and caused “significant damage” to the home but miraculously, no one was hurt, and the three pets seen in the video all got out of the home through a doggie door; firefighters also took the opportunity to remind people of this:

Lithium-ion batteries can explode and spark fires when damaged or even if they are just overheated. Fire officials say it’s important to only use approved chargers for them and keep them out of reach of children and pets.

You know what we should do? We should take these batteries that can spontaneously explode if damaged or overheated, which are so temperamental that they should be kept away from pets and children, and we should install them in cars, and planes, and tanks, and emergency service vehicles, and transport trucks, and trains, and in storage facilities at solar “farms” in the blistering Arizona desert, and out on the salty sea alongside the off-shore wind turbines—and, simultaneously, we should force everyone to surrender their gas-powered vehicles, and regulate coal and natural gas out of existence, all in the name of progressivism and protecting the environment.

Nevermind that lithium battery fires can’t be extinguished—the protocol is controlling the blaze as much as possible until it self-extinguishes—and nevermind that they spew extra-toxic fumes into the air while burning because… “fossil fuels” bad. (Oil isn’t actually a fossil fuel, but a true renewable energy source.)

Now of course this isn’t to suggest this house fire started by a lithium-ion battery is nearly as polluting as a burning battery plant—like the one in San Diego that burned for weeks and forced the city to fly in experts to present a mitigation plan—but modern house fires are polluting in their own right, because of all the synthetic materials that compose much of our modern world. Some of the most dangerous pollutants come from burning plastics, and plastics are insinuated into nearly everything, from the furnishings we see in this room to the building materials.

And, check this out:

Lithium-ion batteries are such a toxic nightmare, you can’t even throw them away without putting the waste workers at risk. https://t.co/cvAe4X0ats — Olivia Murray (@americaliv1) August 7, 2024

As someone online quipped, these are “mostly green” fires!

Hat tip: Monica Showalter.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.