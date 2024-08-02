'F--- white women!' Harris ally told Zoom meeting full of leftists --report

Kamala Harris has always had trouble keeping staff based on her nasty, bullying, personality, but she sure does well with people who talk like this in her tree.

According to Fox News:

Cora Masters Barry, an appointee of Democrat D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and longtime civil rights activist, and Melanie Campbell, who leads the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, have visited the White House more than 50 times combined during the Biden administration, including nearly a dozen visits with Harris or her staff, a Fox News Digital review found. Weeks before President Biden and Harris were sworn into office in 2021, Barry and Campbell participated in a public Zoom call in which they made controversial statements about Trump supporters and used an expletive against White voters, specifically White women, which could cause some internal clashes as different coalitions mobilize to try to get Harris into the White House.

... and ...

“We have to change our strategy. We got to get our people. We have to get our – they got their people. They got all the trailer parks all covered,” Barry said during the Zoom. “All them people up in West Virginia and the hills, they’re covered. They got them all the way there to Wall Street.” “[Trump] did that, and we’re sitting here talking about the White women. F–k the white women– excuse me – forget the White women. They’re going to do what the White men tell them to do,” Barry continued, eliciting laughter and clapping from Campbell. “What they tell themselves,” Campbell interjected. “They be smiling in their faces, they want to stay in charge,” Barry continued, with Campbell reacting affirmatively in the background. “I don’t care nothing about them, we got to do what we got to do.” Barry went on to say that the Black community has to “get real serious about organizing to elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States” and that she doesn’t “want no women’s parade.” “If they have another Women’s March – I’ll go over there and blow it up,” Barry said. Barry also attacked supporters of then-President Trump, comparing them to the Ku Klux Klan by saying, “I’m not saying everyone who voted for Trump is wearing a white sheet, but they got one in their closet, and it comes out when we start messing with the economic value or the balance of power.”

Had enough?

Seems there a lot of people in Kamala's inner circle, the kind who haven't fled from her perhaps because she is a kindred spirit, who have bottomless contempt for white female voters, particularly the ones who don't vote the way they like.

They take orders from their husbands. Childless cat ladies, eat your hearts out.

They are low class and live in trailer parks. Deplorables, eat your hearts out.

Despite being low class and living in trailer parks, they somehow have all the power, and refuse to give it up, presumably to Kamala and her ilk.

Despite being powerful trailer park denizens clinging to power like Nicolas Maduro, they hold pink-pussycat hatted marches, which one of them wants to firebomb, being a violent sort.

They are all closet Klansmen, including even the ones who aren't.

Wow. What a picture to paint of a sizable section of the voter base, both Trump supporters and pink-pussycat-hatted anti-Trump marchers. The only thing they have in common is being white, and this pair doesn't like it.

So all those "white women for Kamala" who have been meeting on Zoom and having "honest conversations" about race, reportedly 164,000 of them, can now eat that up, and given that it's them, they will probably like it.

But the remainder of the white female population probably won't. It ought to get out that this is what the Kamala group says in private about the people whose votes it thinks it has bagged up.

While the press complains about J.D. Vance's off the cuff public remarks about leftists being "childless cat ladies," here's where the real contempt for women rests, well within the Kamala camp and one can only wonder just how much Kamala joins in the fun with them when the Zoom mike is off. She does mentally feed them, so it's fair to say it's probably a lot.

No wonder her staff flees.

Image: GPA Photo Archive, via Flickr // public domain