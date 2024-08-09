EV drivers now face fines and legal trouble if someone trips on a public charging cable

As if electric vehicles didn’t come with enough inconveniences and downsides, now there’s this, out of England:

Electric car charging cables can cause serious damage to pedestrians if left unattended and blocking the pavement and could result [in] the driver facing a hefty fine. According to experts, drivers who own electric cars are being urged to check they are not obstructing the pavement as it could cause risk to pedestrians. Due to more electric cars using on-street charging points, the long cables can cause hazards by running a cable over public footpaths or highways. ... While it is not illegal to run an EV cable across a pavement, if it causes injuries to a pedestrian then the owner can be found liable and may be prosecuted.

Let’s just go over the sequence of events that have led to this moment:

The political powers that be launched a full-scale war against internal combustion engines, pushing a vehicle “transition” by way of fascist regulations and socialist policies, installed publicly-accessed (but not publicly-funded) charging stations along busy sidewalks in bustling boroughs—like the Lambeth area of London referenced later in the article. But not only that, they taxed and spent so much money they drove inflation and the cost-of-living up, many people can’t afford to install home charging systems (a prohibitive reason cited by potential customers in the article) and buy an expensive E.V.

I would also wager that a number of people don’t want to install chargers in their homes (I certainly wouldn’t), given the risk of fire and the increase in radiation exposure—but don’t worry, it’s only a little bit of toxic energy, and the “scientific consensus” is that these electromagnetic fields “do not pose significant health risks” because bureaucracies like the World Health Organization “have established guidelines and exposure limits” for E.V. charging technologies. (Yes, the same people who said the jab was safe and effective.)

So now, E.V. owners are between a rock and a hard place: fork over the cash for a home charging station and invite disaster, or leave your car to charge in public, where someone could trip on the cables and sue you. And since charging is a prolonged activity, of course you would walk away and run your errands, grab your lunch, or head into the office. Can you imagine filling up at a gas pump, someone tripping over the hose and then suing you? Of course not—ICE vehicles just don’t have all the same drawbacks.

What kind of stupid city planners were behind an initiative that would see tripping hazards (long cables and cords) placed near high-traffic pedestrian areas? Oh that’s right, progressives!

But it’s not their fault, it’s your fault, and if a mishap should occur, you’re on the financial and legal hook.

Here’s the suggestion offered by the English government regarding Rule 239 of the Highway Code:

‘Display a warning sign if you can. After using the charge point, you should return charging cables and connectors neatly to minimise [sic] the danger to pedestrians and avoid creating an obstacle for other road users.’

Oh! So now you can carry around a little sandwich board in your boot and plop it onto the sidewalk where the cables are, thereby creating an additional obstacle in the pedestrian walkway.

Bunch of geniuses I tell ya!

Image generated by AI.