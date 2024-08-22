Democrats tub-thump for 'freedom' at DNC, come up short on accomplishments

Freedom! Freedom!

At the Democratic convention Wednesday night, the tub-thumping never stopped for "freedom." Some of the speakers, such as Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, seemingly said it every other word, I heard it in the next room from him while making dinner and it jumped out with every phrase. I watched Oprah Winfrey and she couldn't stop saying it. What they generally meant was 'abortion,' and the trans agenda forced into grade schools when they used other words, but that was because they didn't want to say 'abortion' in every sentence, so 'freedom' worked better. It sounded hollow when George W. Bush quaveringly said it over and over as he called for taxpayer cash to fund for nation-building boondoggles on stone-age people who didn't want it.

It sounds even worse when Democrats say it.

It's pretty obvious they don't actually mean it, given their record of wokery, cancel culture, censorship, social media manipulation, COVID lockdowns (no garden seeds for you!), COVID vaccine mandates, electric car mandates, greenie mandates, gas stove bans, gun-grabs, a state's right to control its border, a watchdog's right to ensure free and fair elections, along with tax hikes and inflation, both of which pretty well scrap financial freedom.

'Freedom' coming out of their mouths is like hearing the word 'love' from the mouth of a whore, as one English man of letters put it.

They couldn't stop chanting it. It was mind-numbing. It was like hearing parrots.

J.D. Vance pointed out 'why' of it in a post-event interview with Fox News:

.@JDVance reacts to Freakish Timothy Walz' terrible speech: "These people can't get up there and offer all of these promises and the vision for the future. They need to be able to say 'we did this thing and it made your life better.' Because they can't say that, it's a lot of… pic.twitter.com/hflJvIHZbR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 22, 2024 "What I heard was a guy who was trying to defend Kamala Harris, and, importantly, he talked a lot, Martha, about Kamala Harris's vision for all the things that she would do to lower the cost of this or that. And I kept on wanting him to say 'this is what she's already done' because it's one thing to promise things in the future. But when you're defending the sitting vice president of the United States, Day One of her administration is not six months from now. Day One of her administration was 1,300 days ago, and she hasn't done anything. It's been her policies that have actually caused so many of the problems, so these people can't get up there and offer all these promises and the vision for the future. They need to be able to say 'We did this thing and it made your life better,' and because they can't say that, it's a lot of rhetoric and a lot of generalized promises about the future. But that's not going to help the American people afford groceries or housing. In, fact Kamala Harris's policies have done the exact opposite." In other words, it was filler, empty words, a mantra. They chant 'freedom' as a placeholder for all the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration that aren't there, and they do so because they can't offer anything to show for a track record. Why that would appeal to anyone with a brain is beyond me, it certainly isn't memorable. The sad reality here is that they have nothing to sell to the public so it's 'freedom,' 'freedom,' 'freedom,' cribbed from the playbook of George Bush, out nation-building in Afghanistan. It's as empty-headed as Kamala Harris's head. That's pathetic.

