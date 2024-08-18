Democrats offer free curbside abortions and vasectomies at the DNC in Chicago

Great news! Those attending the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago will have the opportunity to receive free vasectomies and abortions just blocks away from the festive extravaganza at the United Center.

You read that correctly! According to the New York Times, Planned Parenthood Great Rivers (PPGR), which operates in parts of Missouri and Illinois, will park its “mobile health clinic” near the DNC on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20. Medication-induced abortions will be available both days, while vasectomies will only be offered Monday. (Dammit! Get there early!)

Here is the tweet post the organization placed on X recently, done with full "Life of Julia"-style graphics:

Here we come, Chicago! 🚐 Our mobile health clinic will be in the West Loop with @ChiAbortionFund & @TheWienerCircle Aug 19-20, providing FREE vasectomies & medication abortion. EC will also be available for free without an appointment.



Oh, Chicago.

Baby Butcher for the World, Tool Disabler, Stacker of Death, Player with Railroading, the Nation’s Mate Handler, Stormy, husky, brawling, City of Big Abortions. (My apologies to Carl Sandberg.)

Nonetheless, pro-abortion groups plan to demonstrate the night before the DNC kicks off. A large “inflatable IUD” named “Freeda Womb” will reportedly be among the demonstrations. “The Wiener Circle?” “Freeda Womb?” Yes, “misgendering” someone is an egregious sin, but aborting babies, rendering males impotent, and otherwise preventing births is the stuff of whimsy and merriment.

Vice-President Harris proudly kicked off a nationwide pro-abortion tour in Wisconsin last January and has called abortion one of America’s “fundamental freedoms.” That rings true. “Life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness … and the right to kill the nascent life in one’s own womb.” Yup, we were intended to have the freedom to pursue happiness by killing the babies inside of us. Checks out. The option to kill our youngest kids is one of our “fundamental freedoms?” Like the freedoms we enjoy to kick the crap out of our dogs or run our cats over with our SUVs?

Practically speaking, rendering progressives unable to bear children is a nice enough start, but it might be better for the health of our republic if Planned Parenthood’s “mobile health clinic” offered them free full-frontal lobotomies, as well.

Although, in some cases, it might be hard to ascertain the difference.

Kamala, is that you?

