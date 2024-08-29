Deconstructing the DNC talking-point about being the ‘party of freedom’

At the DNC convention, one of their most heard talking points to mislead voters was that the Democrats are the party of freedom.

Here is an example of how Democrats view freedom though:

The Kennedys are free to vote for anyone they want, as long as they support Democrats. Leaving a woman to die in a submerged car to protect your political rear, and “waitress sandwich” scandals are fine, but deciding to independently think ruins the family’s reputation. This traditional Catholic family must vote for Democrats who promote unlimited abortion or else their legacy will be tarnished.

Blacks are free to vote for anyone, as long as they support Democrats. Otherwise they will be destroyed as “Uncle Toms” or “race traitors.” As Joe Biden said, “you ain’t black” if you didn’t vote for him. Free thinking is not allowed.

Families shouldn’t be free to keep the money that they have earned, and the wealth that they have built over generations, at death. Democrats believe they are entitled to over 50% of that money, even though they did nothing to earn it. In Walz’s Minnesota, they believe they are entitled to another 16%. Of course, Democrats see nothing wrong with powerful people like the Bidens and Clintons lining the pockets of their children and grandchildren with millions in kickbacks though, hoarding ill gotten gain for greed’s sake.

Democrats not only don’t want you to have freedom to transfer wealth at death, they want to tax your wealth as you accumulate it while you are alive, with their pathetic suggestion of taxes on unrealized gains. To greedy Democrats, taxes can never be too high.

Democrats claim women are free to do whatever they want with their bodies, but they fired them if they dared to make the choice not to take a vaccine.

Democrats don’t think states should be free to put any limits on abortion, like almost all countries in the world do.

Kamala said that anyone who wants limited abortion is “out of their mind” and dangerous; the people who are clearly out of their mind are those who want unlimited abortion, and who align with a party that can’t even define what a woman is. They think men can make the decision to be a woman if they feel like it.

Democrats believe that Planned Parenthood should be free to abort children throughout a pregnancy, and to withhold health care from fully developed children in botched late term abortions in which these babies are born alive. They don’t believe these children should have the freedom to live. Why would anyone trust people who vote against the Born Alive Act to be in charge of health care for the rest of us?

Democrats don’t believe that Crisis Pregnancy Centers should have the freedom to exist. They don’t seem to like alternatives to abortions.

Democrats don’t believe that the Supreme Court should have the freedom to adjudicate independently, and assert that bureaucrats and judges don’t make laws.

Democrats don’t believe that states should have freedom to sensibly require photo IDs to vote, but they can require IDs to attend their convention.

Democrats believe that sanctuary cities and states have freedom to ignore immigration laws.

Democrats don’t believe states should have freedom to keep children from having access to pornography. They falsely claim this is “book-banning.” We have limits on smoking, drinking, driving, and voting. They are not banned.

Democrats believe that parents shouldn’t be free to determine if their childrens’ body parts remain intact or cut off by surgeons—they believe parental rights belong to the state.

Democrats believe a president has the freedom to dictatorially and unconstitutionally pay off student loans to buy votes.

Democrats believe in freedom of speech, as long as it adheres to their narrative. You can say whatever you want about COVID… as long as you repeat what the government tells you. Otherwise, you should be silenced.

In Walz’s Minnesota, radical leftists have the freedom to destroy cities, but if you dare violate his COVID lockdown, he will send out cops to shoot paintballs at you. Walz has a strange concept of freedom and minding your own business.

Democrats have the freedom to challenge any election they like, but not Republicans. They will be accused of seeking to destroy democracy and be called election deniers.

Democrats think people have the freedom to say anything they want about climate change… but only if you agree with them.

Democrats don’t believe that people should have the freedom to buy the cars or appliances of their choosing.

In Democrat World, parents don’t even have the freedom to speak up at school board meetings. The Justice department might label them as domestic terrorists, just like Trump supporters.

Conclusion: We are free to do whatever we want as long as we do what Democrats say.

Image generated by AI.