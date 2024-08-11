Columbia University student organization fights for the “total eradication of Western civilization”

Columbia University Apartheid Divest, which calls itself CUAD, describes itself as “a coalition of student organizations that see Palestine as the vanguard for our collective liberation.”

That’s unfortunate … and much like saying you see Laos as the vanguard for your collective freedom … or Columbia University as the vanguard of free speech and political neutrality.

But CUAD is more than just a cheerleader for Palestine. It recently issued “a statement in solidarity with the student movement in Bangladesh.”

Alrighty then.

Its statement begins: “We are Westerners fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization.”

It said that? Really? As FJB might say, “true story!”

They seem nice.

CUAD touts itself as “a coalition of 116 different organizations” representing “thousands of Columbia students across nine different schools.”

Thousands?!

Its website lists the organizations, which include: Young Democratic Socialists Of America; Columbia Queer And Asian; African Students Association; Muslim Students Association; Columbia Social Workers For Palestine; Black Student Organization; Students For Justice In Palestine; Jewish Voice For Peace; Reproductive Justice Collective; Columbia Chicanx [sic!] Caucus; Black And Latinx Student Organization; RightsViews (Human Rights Graduate Journal); The Columbia Review; CU Amnesty International; Union Theological Seminary (UTS) Students For A Free Palestine; Students For A Free Tibet; and Filmmakers of Color United in Spirit (FOCUS), among many others -- including WBAR Radio, Poetry Slam, and Barnard Garden Club.

Whereas I’d like to claim nothing surprises me anymore, I must admit I’m a bit puzzled as to why Jewish Voice For Peace and the Barnard Garden Club are all in on the total eradication of Western civilization.

Think CUAD misspoke? Exaggerated? Composed the message in an understandable fit of rage for which it apologizes? Nope. Neither it nor any individual organization comprising it has done so — or repudiated the statement in any way, shape, or form.

Funny, you never see “Easterners fighting for the total eradication of Eastern civilization.” Or “Muslims fighting for the total eradication of Muslim civilization.” Etc.

I hate to say this, but Mark Steyn is right when he notes that “diversity is where nations go to die.”

And, as I have repeatedly stated, tolerance is not inherently a virtue. Moreover, you get what you tolerate. Period.

The total eradication of Western civilization? That is not as crazy as one might think. Nor as far in the future.

If we let it happen.

