CNN beclowns itself and says the markets yearn for Kamala

According to most of the media, the Democratic National Convention is so “electrifying,” and pure “joy” The journalists have clearly received their talking points from the DNC, or they wouldn’t all be using the same words.

The Democrats have been telling us how great Joe Biden was for three-and-a-half years, until we saw him in the debate, even calling him “sharp as a tack.” They told us that Kamala was weak and unpopular, and an albatross around Joe’s neck. Now, she is the greatest thing since sliced bread, despite running away from her record and Biden’s policies as fast as she can, because she knows they’re losers.

Here is CNN telling us that Wall Street is gravitating toward her, and it’s clearly our turn to cackle when we read a headline and article like this:

How Kamala Harris is winning over Wall Street ‘Harris has a better relationship with Wall Street than even Joe Biden had,’ Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, founder and president of the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute, told CNN in a phone interview on Tuesday. At the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, former American Express CEO Ken Chenault strongly endorsed Harris, particularly contrasting her with Donald Trump. ‘She knows that a market-based economy needs a strong and effective government. Kamala Harris understands that we need help to turn good ideas into thriving companies, that we can create good-paying jobs by helping manufacturers expand,’ he said. ‘Unlike her opponent, she knows the way not to build an advanced economy is a broad tariff that would only raise prices, hurt consumers and businesses and cost jobs.’

Let’s blame corporations for greed and gouging when they make a small profit, instead of big government spending and regulations.

What’s not to love about destroying the oil and coal industries along with private health insurance?

Let’s raise the corporate tax rate 33%, from 21% to 28%. I can hear the companies cheering now!

Let’s raise the top rate on individuals. The applause is deafening!

Then let’s essentially double the tax on dividends and capital gains to over 40%. That should get a standing ovation from all investors. What harm could that do to asset prices?

Then, the big one that gets the loudest cheers of all: Taxing unrealized capital gains at 25%. There is nothing smarter than making people liquidate assets to pay a tax when they haven’t sold the asset. What would these geniuses do if prices crashed and the net worth of rich people went down?

They certainly wouldn’t lower government spending, because smaller government is never an option for Democrats. We tax slaves can always just hand over a little more!

Of course most of the media will also act like the foreign policy of these people is great, as they essentially finance Iran and Russia by making the world reliant on these nations’ oil and gas.

There are no policies on the Harris website, but the media doesn’t care.

I hope the voters and Wall Street are smart enough to see that capitalism, freer commerce, fewer regulations, and less government are more conducive to expanding wealth and creating opportunities to move up the economic ladder.

Isn’t it great that the government only missed job growth statistics by 28% in the last year? And these people suddenly know how to control inflation and pretend they can control temperatures forever.

