Cali anti-Semitic protestor faces the Big House

Riddhi Patel could qualify as one of the most obnoxious anti-Israel protestors to appear at a recent Bakersfield City Council meeting.

Her foul-mouthed rants -- attempting to bully city council members into passing a proclamation condemning Israel -- has become an ongoing nightmare for the self-appointed protestor. She was arrested in court chambers, now faces 21 felony counts (including threats of murdering council members), and protracted court appearances. Her new court date is scheduled for Sept. 23.

It is difficult for Patel, age 28, to judge the limits of -- even hate-filled -- free speech: She has routinely been given a free pass for theorizing about murdering opponents to voicing murderous intent aimed at local legislators.

“We’ll see you at your house,” she warned city council members, “We’ll murder you.” Video footage of Patel -- who was joined by several other anti-Israel protestors -- features her rambling on and dropping numerous “f” bombs (with virtually no restraints). Even some of her backup anti-Israel protestors appear taken back by her stream of vitriol.

“You guys are all horrible human beings,” she said in chambers, “And Jesus probably would’ve killed you himself.” Matters were not helped much by Patel expressing the ghoulish sentiment that she hopes “someone brings back the guillotine and kills all you mother ----- .”

Mayor Karen Goh, at first, calmly called the next speaker, but then thought twice about Patel’s parting remark: “Ms. Patel, that was a threat, what you said at the end. So the officers are going to escort you out.”

Running into a city official with a backbone isn’t a common experience for Patel: She has a long and sordid history of protests at townhall meetings as part of her association with the Sunrise Movement (an anti-capitalist non-profit) and former employer, the Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment (CRPE). She has since lost her job as an economic development coordinator for CRPE.

CRPE officials, upon dismissing Patel, issued the following statement: “(We) unequivocally condemn any threats of violence and unethical behavior.” Other social groups have, likewise, discontinued association with Patel.

One of the more amazing aspects of Patel’s behavior -- beyond her intimidation tactics -- was the transformation of her personality before-and-after arrest. Her self-assured bullying conduct is not in evidence, as she’s handcuffed and crying uncontrollably while process at the Kern County Jail. Most of the felony charges center around her explicit threats of violence and verbal intimidation of public officials.

Sadly, Patel is a product of the groups she has immersed herself in. This includes the United Liberation Front -- which doesn’t condone violence -- but solicited funds to assist with the bail of Patel, and four other protestors arrested at the city council meeting.

Patel, and her co-protestors, have learned from highly accomplished malcontents who have trained legions of young and impressionable “social warriors”: They are encouraged to adopt confrontational tactics and -- even -- terroristic intimidation. The latter is not an exaggeration given Patel’s promise to personally appear at the homes of council members and “murder” them.

Life cannot be pleasant for Patel, who has erased many of her vitriolic social media messages. She currently must wear a GPS monitoring device, faces $500,000 bail and confronts unwanted celebrity coverage as an unhinged and profane protestor. The court filing against Patel was recently increased to 21 felony counts.

Ironically, Patel’s many messages on social media includes the assertion: She “enjoys holding public officials accountable.” The protestor is now finding the tables have been turned on her. In an unexpected twist, she is currently being held accountable for morally debased behavior which had proven quite useful in public forums -- until now.

Image: Ted Eytan