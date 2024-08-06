‘Black workers are paying the price’ for the Harris-Biden EV agenda

From the cobalt miners in Africa to the black Americans in the “clean energy” industry, exploitation of black communities and their people remain an integral part of the “green” agenda, especially when you consider it in the context of the Harris-Biden electric vehicle mandates and policies; here’s a report from journalists Amy Scott and Sean McHenry from Marketplace, a division of Minnesota Public Radio (MPR), detailing the current situation:

Black workers are paying the price in the the rush to mine cobalt Whether you’re using a cellphone or an electric vehicle, there’s a good chance that the battery inside it contains cobalt from the Democratic Republic of Congo. In fact, it’s estimated that over 70% of the world’s cobalt comes from Congolese mines, but the growth of that industry has come at a human cost. ‘In many ways, the working conditions in these mines are unregulated,’ said Adam Mahoney, a reporter at Capital B. According to Mahoney, in order to compete with China’s EV production, the United States has come to rely on ‘artisanal’ cobalt mines, which are often unregulated. ‘It’s driving hundreds of thousands of Congolese people into these very dangerous tunnels where thousands of people are dying every year as they collapse.’

“In order to compete with China’s EV production…” the West must rely on what amounts to slave labor. This could be another and very legitimate application of President Trump’s “bloodbath” E.V. sound bite—as a reminder he wasn’t suggesting political violence but economic collapse when he initially made the comment—as human beings, black human beings, many of them only kids, are dying by the thousands in mines every single year, pushed to labor to the point of death, all so that white, progressive Westerners can signal fake virtue and pseudo-superiority. And, have you ever seen the landscape after a cobalt mine has been established? Not only are white progressives enslaving and killed black children, men, and women in pursuit of their political goals, they’re destroying these black communities too:

A cobalt mine in Congo where 40,000 children work as slaves. The Democratic Republic of Congo is considered the world's richest country in terms of wealth in natural resources.



But of course, the media won’t touch this.

And, to make it even worse, it’s already been established that slave labor dominates the global “green” sector as a whole; I’ve previously written on the necessity of slave labor for solar panels, as slavery is how China can actually get an “affordable” product to market, a product bought up by Western progressive nations pursuing Agenda 2030 and the rest of the globalist schemes for a “net zero” or “clean energy” upheaval. (The solar panel industry now finds itself in the “top five” industries exploiting slave labor in developing nations.)

Scott and McHenry of MPR also note this:

Black labor unions and activist groups in the U.S. have attempted to bring attention to the crisis and build solidarity with the miners. Mahoney wrote about this effort.

Surprise surprise though, this means nothing to the powers that be; the Harris-Biden regime and the entire political ruling class are still moving full-steam ahead with their “green” plans.

