Big Media actively boosting Kamala and Tampon Tim

Something strange is happening. Commie Kamala should have chosen a moderate and less authoritarian V.P. candidate to appeal to most people. Instead, she lurched even farther left. Why?

Meanwhile, the national socialist media have actively taken a side in this fight — more than they ever have before. This could mean that something ominous or evil is afoot.

As you read some of the propaganda pieces from the national socialist media, take note of how they are actively working against their interests and the interests of the people. This is important because if the press is beyond mere bias or being one-sided and is now actively working for the far left, that means we all will have to step up to counter the propaganda onslaught.

First, Politico’s West Wing Playbook praised the “hiding Harris” strategy:

Why Harris isn’t taking questions There is a line in the movie “Bull Durham” where CRASH DAVIS, the sage journeyman catcher played by KEVIN COSTNER, tells “NUKE” LaLOOSH, the young fireballer portrayed by TIM ROBBINS, that you never, uh, mess with a winning streak. The same holds true in politics. Vice President KAMALA HARRIS has been on a remarkable heater ever since replacing President JOE BIDEN atop the Democratic ticket, raising ridiculous amounts of money, meeting massive, euphoric crowds wherever she’s gone and instantly rising in the polls. ... The raucous crowd inside the arena in Philadelphia ate it up. And so did the cable networks, three of which carried the event live and uninterrupted for roughly 80 minutes, starting with another strong and closely watched speech from Pennsylvania Gov. JOSH SHAPIRO, the runner up for Harris’ vice president nod. The free publicity — or “earned media,” as operatives call it — is worth millions, and it was reminiscent of the way cable networks carried countless hours of then-candidate DONALD TRUMP’s campaign rallies in 2016.

The people who used to “speak truth to power,” or whatever tired cliché you want to recycle, have suddenly decided that they don’t really need to find out about Commie Kamala’s policy positions or what she is going to do about the inflation, illegal invasion, and insanity the Biden/Harris regime has unleashed on the country.

Then there is this little piece of propaganda from the AP — American Pravda:

Meet the press? Hold that thought. The candidate sit-down interview ain’t what it used to be During Kamala Harris’ thrill ride that has upended the 2024 presidential campaign, journalists for the most part have been on the outside looking in. The vice president hasn’t given an interview and has barely engaged with reporters since becoming the Democratic choice to replace Joe Biden.

They admit the obvious, and like the rest of the national socialist media, they appear to be okay with it. They seem to forget that their constitutionally mandated function is to ask tough questions of the candidates and “report” on them to the people.

Given that modern presidential campaigns are essentially marketing operations, Harris’ stance is not surprising. For the teams behind candidates, “the goal is to control the message as much as possible,” said Kevin Madden, a Republican communications strategist who was senior adviser to Mitt Romney’s campaigns in 2008 and 2012. Interviews and news conferences take that control away. Candidates are at the mercy of questions that journalists raise — even if they try to change the subject. News outlets decide which answers are newsworthy and will be sliced and diced into soundbites that rocket around social networks, frequently devoid of the context in which they were uttered. In such an environment, the value and perception of the sit-down interview has changed — for journalists and candidates alike.

They are working hand in glove to set perceptions with carefully scripted and overproduced concerts disguised as campaign events. And for some reason, the E.U. feels that Elon Musk is interfering in the U.S. elections by interviewing Donald J. Trump. They’re like the anti-liberty left in the States, trying to control what people can say.

These days, it is a truly incredible experience, looking at the sheer projection and propaganda being pumped out by the national socialist media. The gaslighting is off the scales, and it’s like being trapped in a room filled with funhouse mirrors that distort factual reality beyond comprehension.

One overwhelming theme is that we have nothing on “Tampon Tim” (that monicker is supposed to be “high praise,” by the way), and the man is a “moderate.” They just neglect to mention that he would be a nightmare for free speech and the commonsense human right of self-defense. And did we mention that he had a snitch line so that you could turn in your neighbors — as is usually the case with leftist authoritarian regimes like Nazi Germany, the defunct USSR, Red China, and Venezuela? These all go back to the judgement — or lack thereof — of Commie Kamala.

It's axiomatic that you would want to move toward the middle to appeal to the most people, instead of just lying about it, hoping that gaslighting on full jets will do the trick. But Commie Kamala didn’t do that. She went against tried-and-true political wisdom, which is troubling to anyone who values individual liberty. Do they think that all their lies will convince enough people that these are moderates, or is something else at work?

There seem to be two disturbing possibilities. One is that they know they’re going to lose, and they’re just trying to push the party as far to the left as possible.

The other is that they know something we don’t know and that they can pull off a Maduro-style win, no matter what happens. Either way, we all need to be on our toes and develop ways of talking to everyone else about stopping this insanity. Because Harris/Walz will finish off freedom. You can bank on that.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Pixnio.