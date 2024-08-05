AP: Olympic boxing debate is about prejudice against ‘female athletes of color’

Algeria’s Imane Khelif is unquestionably a man. In the completely binary world that is human sex, he has XY chromosomes. He does not belong to the class of people that carries babies. He belongs, instead, to the class of people who have extra bone density and muscle to help support those babies once born. However, due to a birth defect, his external male genitalia were deformed, so he was presumed to be a woman.

Now, wokists are so invested in the transgender narrative that the AP is making Khelif the poster child for claiming that he is a victim of systemic prejudice against “female athletes of color.” In fact, the more logical reason Third World “women” have problems is because of the state of Third World medicine.

That AP narrative comes from Noreen Nasir, a woman whose name hints at roots in the Middle East, North Africa, or the Muslim parts of Southeast Asia (although I have no idea whether she’s Muslim or not). Her AP bio explains that her entire beat for AP is as “a video journalist who covers race and ethnicity.” Given that, to a hammer, everything is a nail, it’s no surprise that when looking at a genetic man—with all of a man’s genetic advantages in boxing—Nasir is still going to sell the Khelif narrative according to race, ethnicity, and (for added spark) sex.

Image made using a YouTube video.

There’s nothing subtle about Nasir’s essay, with the title spelling it all out: “For female athletes of color, scrutiny around gender rules and identity is part of a long trend.” According to Nasir, those people upset about seeing a man beat up women on his way to a possible victory in women’s boxing (a victory he might win in a bout against another man!) understand what’s really going on:

“It’s because she’s African, because she’s Algerian,” 38-year-old Algerian fan Adel Mohammed said Saturday, when Khelif clinched an Olympic medal. “These comments are coming from white people … it’s a kind of racism.”

That’s not just Mohammed’s opinion, writes Nasir. That’s history:

Female athletes of color have historically faced disproportionate scrutiny and discrimination when it comes to sex testing and false accusations that they are male or transgender, historians and anthropologists say. Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting, who won her bout Sunday after similar abuse and questions about her gender, are the latest examples of women of color who have found themselves caught in the contentious debate around gender regulations and perceptions in sports. More women from the Global South or developing countries are affected by sex testing in sports, said Payoshni Mitra, executive director of Humans of Sport, an advocacy organization that focuses on human rights issues for athletes. She has worked with dozens of female athletes across Asia and Africa to fight sex testing practices.

Maybe the problem isn’t discrimination. Maybe it’s that the West’s better-trained and better-equipped doctors are more adept at spotting sex-based genetic anomalies.

Maybe it’s because in Africa, parts of Asia, the Middle East, etc., poor people lack access to the kind of medical care that would quickly identify what’s wrong with their kid. For example, if their “daughter” isn’t menstruating, maybe a Western doctor would do an MRI and discover that the “daughter” has no ovaries or uterus but has, instead, undescended testes.

That’s not fair, but reality isn’t always fair. But regardless of how leftists sell it, normal people, the ones who aren’t bathed in Critical Race Theory, Third Wave Feminism, and LGBTQ+ gender madness, know what’s going on: Two men had birth defects that made them appear to be female. In fact, they’re male. And that’s the bottom line.

Like all men, if they had any testosterone present during puberty, they have denser bones, stronger muscles, and faster reflexes than women do. And while there are theoretically women out there who are stronger and faster than they are, the bell curve predicts that, on average, these men will win almost every time.

At the end of the day, the question is whether we turn our society upside down for the rare genetic abnormalities that Khelif and Yu-Ting display, or we create a society that’s built around the norm of XX women and XY men. Should people like Khelif and Yu-Ting experience disappointment, even if through no fault of their own (unlike the “transgender” crowd who are at fault for their madness), or do we disappoint every normal woman in the world?*

Leftists may rant against the patriarchy, but when (“transgender” and “intersex”) push comes to (XX chromosome women) shove, the leftists will side with the patriarchy every single time. If only Democrat women would wake up their brains to figure this out.

____________________

* Naturally, I’m not condoning bullying Khelif personally. I’m just saying that Khelif and people like him should not be allowed to compete as women.