Another terrorist caught at the border

My late Cuban mother would always say "cuidado con las moscas" or loosely translated to watch out for the flies. It was my mother's idea that flies would come if we let the door open. I'm sure that my late mother is probably screaming from heaven to watch out for terrorists because they'll come in if your border is open.

So we learned this week that my mother was right and we found one of the bad guys in New Mexico. This is the story of a fellow named Omar:

A Palestinian migrant whose name appears on a terror watchlist for allegedly previously using “explosives/firearms” was caught at the southern border Monday, The Post can exclusively reveal. Border Patrol agents caught Omar Shehada, 35, at the border in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to a leaked memo obtained by The Post. The arrest of Shehada -- who hails from the West Bank -- comes just weeks after three other suspected Palestinian terrorists were caught at the California border. One of those suspects allegedly had “salacious photos” on their phone -- including a picture of a masked man holding an AK-47 rifle, sources told The Post.

Well, welcome Omar. You don't like the guy who fell in love with Julie Christie in Doctor Zhivago.

It's great that we got him and the other three. However, is it too conspiratorial to think that there are more? In other words, Omar probably has a few friends who got in or will try to get in. To paraphrase my mother watch out for "Los terroristas."

Once again, we see the real-world consequences of a chaotic border policy. Processing legal immigrants and adding them to the population means that we will improve the country. Opening the border means that bad people will come in and do us harm. Elementary, Mrs Harris.

