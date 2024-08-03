AMLO hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest

What does it take to get President Lopez-Obrador to criticize a leftist? A lot. Check out what he said about Venezuela:

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday there was no evidence of fraud in an election that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro claims he won but which the opposition contests and has sparked nationwide protests. Lopez Obrador also reinstated his call for transparency and called on the Venezuelan electoral body to show evidence and make public all the voting tallies from Sunday’s elections. “I have no proof, there is no evidence in the case of Venezuela,” the president said during his daily press conference, answering a question about potential fraud in Venezuela’s election.

Image: YouTube screen grab (cropped).

No one should be surprised that the self-proclaimed spokesman of the Third World and friend of leftists should come out in defense of Maduro. AMLO claims to be operating under the Mexican claim of non-intervention or staying out of other people’s affairs. It sounds good but, as a Mexican friend once told me, Mexicans just don’t want other countries talking about or investigating their elections. Yes, we stay out and please stay out of what we do.

For the moment, AMLO wants to wait for the Maduro government to confirm the election results. I guess that one jerk knows exactly how another jerk steals elections.

Shame on AMLO for pretending to act on principle but bailing out his leftist friend instead.

Like Paul Simon said: “...a man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest”.

