With just over two months away from the election, we have to ask ourselves: Do we want to continue down the path set by Joe Biden and his anointed successor Kamala Harris, or return to normal under Donald Trump?

In terms of economic policy and its impact on the daily lives of working Americans and business owners… America cannot afford four more years of Biden-Harrisnomics. Having run a small business during both the Trump and Biden-Harris administrations, I can personally attest to the transformative effects of each administration’s economic policies. Here’s why, based on recent economic realities and my own experiences, Donald Trump deserves the support of both the working man and the businessman alike.

When President Joe Biden first took office, he heralded his economic approach with the term “Bidenomics,” which he claims is delivering prosperity. Yet, for many Americans, the reality is far different. Inflation, a significant and persistent issue, one which flared during Biden’s tenure, has profoundly impacted household budgets and financial stability. Grocery prices have surged by more than 20% since January 2021. This dramatic increase in the cost of living has been driven largely by Biden’s substantial new spending, which has worsened America’s deficit by an almost unbelievable $11.6 trillion.

The consequences of these policies are evident in the struggles of ordinary Americans. A staggering number of families are now forced to spend significantly more to maintain their standard of living. For instance, families in states like Nevada and Florida have seen increases of $32,544 and $31,243 respectively in their annual expenses since January 2021. This inflationary pressure is not just a number on a chart but a real burden that forces people to make difficult choices, such as retirees returning to work to meet their financial needs.

The rising costs extend to everyday necessities, where the price increases have been nothing short of staggering. For example, since Biden’s presidency began, the price of chicken is 121% of what it was, American cheese is 116%, and eggs are an astonishing 210%. These numbers illustrate a trend where the cost of basic groceries is putting immense pressure on family budgets, making it increasingly difficult for working Americans to stretch their paychecks.

Energy prices have also skyrocketed under Biden’s administration, reflecting the broader economic troubles faced by American households. On the day of Biden’s inauguration, the average price of a gallon of gas was $2.38. By mid-2022, it had soared to $5 per gallon. Although prices have somewhat declined to $3.62 per gallon as of April 2024, they remain 52% higher than when Biden took office. This increase in energy costs not only affects the price of gasoline but also has a ripple effect on every good and service in our economy; it also affects other fuels, and these are 136% of what they were in January 2021.

The inflationary trends and soaring costs are not merely the results of unforeseeable events but are deeply rooted in Biden’s policy decisions. Despite being warned by former Obama economist Larry Summers about the inflationary dangers of Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid stimulus package, the administration pressed forward, resulting in inflation rates that reached a historic high of over 9%. Although inflation has moderated slightly, it remains above the Federal Reserve’s target and continues to strain American wallets.

Biden and Harris’s response to this economic turmoil has been an attempt to shift blame. Their administration frequently cites factors like “price-gouging” and “shrinkflation” while avoiding accountability for their policies’ role in creating the crisis. This pattern of deflection from responsibility is emblematic of a broader failure to address the root causes of economic hardship.

In stark contrast to the Biden-Harris approach, Donald Trump’s presidency was marked by a focus on economic policies that effectively promoted growth and stability. Under Trump, we saw significant tax reforms and deregulation that benefited both individuals and businesses. This environment of reduced taxation and regulatory burdens fostered job creation, wage growth, and overall economic expansion. My own experience running a small business during Trump’s administration was characterized by optimism and growth, driven by lower taxes and fewer regulatory obstacles.

The upcoming election provides a crucial opportunity to return to these successful policies. Trump’s economic agenda promises a return to lower taxes, reduced government spending, and a robust energy sector—factors that can drive down inflation and restore economic stability.

His track record demonstrates that he understands how to create a favorable environment for both the working class and business owners. Unlike Biden and Harris, who have shown a propensity for policies that exacerbate inflation and increase living costs, Trump’s approach offers a proven alternative that can address these challenges head-on.

As we prepare for the November election, it is essential to consider the profound impact of economic policies on our daily lives. Biden-Harrisnomics, characterized by reckless spending and regulatory overreach, has led to soaring inflation and increased costs of living, straining American families and businesses alike. In contrast, Trump demonstrated a capacity to foster economic growth and stability through sensible policies that benefited a broad spectrum of Americans.

For working men and women, retirees, and business owners struggling under the weight of Biden-Harris’s economic mismanagement, Trump presents a clear alternative—a return to policies that promote economic health and financial security. By supporting Trump, voters have the opportunity to correct the course and restore an economic environment where Americans can thrive. The choice this November is not just about policies; it’s about securing a better future for all.

Joseph Ford Cotto, 1st Baron Cotto, GCCCR (DBA) is the author of What Happened to America?: How—and Why—the American Dream Became a Nightmare. He holds a doctorate in business administration and hosts News Sight, an online program with a sharp focus on the current events that impact your life. During 2014, HLM King Kigeli V of Rwanda bestowed a hereditary knighthood upon him. It was followed by a barony the next year.

