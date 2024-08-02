Adam Kinzinger emerges from the cry room to announce that there’s ‘nothing more conservative’ than voting for Kamala

If you’re a churchgoer, it’s likely you’re familiar with what is often called a cry room, but for those who aren’t, allow me to explain: It’s a small, walled-off room for babies, typically situated in or adjacent to the sanctuary. It’s usually dark, and very quiet, to either keep the babies from getting overstimulated and fussy, or pacify them if they’ve gotten overstimulated and fussy; it’s sound proof to the rest of the people in the pews.

Well, Adam Kinzinger the cry baby should have stayed in the cry room where he belongs, isolated from the grown-ups and unheard, because he’s emerged to make an ass of himself, announcing the most emotional and asinine declaration I may have ever heard from someone of the male sex—according to Kinzinger and reported by Alex Christy at NewsBusters, “there is nothing more conservative” than voting for Kamala Harris, which is why “every Republican” who “takes their views…seriously” should do the same.

Kinzinger made the comments during a segment on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, after the host asked him this question:

As someone coming from a conservative background, like, why is it that whenever we talk about, like, voting access, election access, why does it always feel like a left issue rather than a right?

Here’s how Kinzinger initially responded:

It’s crazy. Because for whatever reason, they feel threatened in the GOP, that the more people vote, the more in danger they are, and I think we know why, because what they are talking about today, what you see them out discussing, is not what the vast majority of Americans want.

And who are the “they” in the GOP to whom Kinzinger refers? Well certainly not the “Republicans” like him, Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney or Lisa Murkowski—he’s talking about the MAGA voters, or the conservative-minded ordinary Americans.

The “they” who don’t think the imported foreigners destroying our culture and our nation should have the privilege of voting?

The “they” who don’t want to pay the bills for these same foreigners who rape our women and children, murder our grandmothers and sons, rob our homes, and flip the bird to our faces when they get arrested and promptly released?

The “they” who think butchering babies in the woman is not a “woman’s right” but an egregious wrong?

The “they” who want their work worth something, and find the federal spending and subsequent dollar devaluation absolutely criminal and unacceptable?

The “they” who want violent offenders severely punished?

The “they” who want the liberty of a free market?

The “they” who are sick and tired of being taxed without any semblance of representation or apportionment?

The “they” who think sexually mutilating children suffering from some sort of emotional trauma is a crime against humanity?

I could go on ad nauseam.

Of course, Kinzinger’s greatest concern is “democracy” though—hey, he’s “lived through” an insurrection! Never mind that America isn’t a democracy, and was never meant to be, because here’s what Kinzinger thinks, Trump the vision and brilliance of our founding fathers:

I believe in democracy. I mean, democracy — I was there on January 6th. I had to live through that. Standing for the constitution, standing for democracy, there is nothing more conservative than that, and Donald Trump is the exact opposite of that. So, for me, Kamala Harris is going to defend that democracy and I think every Republican that takes their views, viewpoints seriously, old-school Republican, not whatever this new thing is, should be voting the same way.

Ironically, The Daily Show abbreviates to TDS, an acronym which can be seen in the corner of the screen during the interview; divine mockery, no?

Image: YouTube video screen grab.

Here’s a clip of the segment, courtesy of NewsBusters, if you needed ipecac:

And, here’s what noted Cornell libertarian hilariously quipped:

Watched Adam Kinzinger on the Daily Show last night. I have KDS. I cannot stomach him. — Dave Collum (@DavidBCollum) August 2, 2024

Professor, I completely agree.