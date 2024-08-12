Above the law: Secret Service agents get caught picking the lock of a local business to use the facilities and snack on the candy

What does a “progressive” government think of private property rights? Well, they’re just temporary privileges granted by the all-powerful state which can be tread on and revoked at discretion.

Immediately after Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden on the Democrat ticket after a successful coup—Biden’s first interview since the switcheroo, which aired yesterday, described being pushed out by colleagues—she held a fundraiser in Massachusetts, during which time Secret Service agents allegedly broke into a nearby business, a small local hair salon, so they could have access to private bathroom facilities. Porta potties are just so below their station, and of course planning ahead with private mobile bathrooms would have required competent preparation, something we all know the Secret Service seriously lacks, from the top tiers of leadership to agents on the ground.

Agents reportedly kept the door open all day allowing other “haves” to use the business’s restroom, snacked on the candy by the reception desk intended for salon customers, and when they were done, left the doors unlocked and camera lenses covered by tape.

Here’s the story, from a report at Business Insider:

Secret Service agents taped over a security camera and broke into a Massachusetts hair salon while securing the area for a Kamala Harris campaign event, according to the salon’s owner. … ‘There were several people in and out for about an hour-and-a-half — just using my bathroom, the alarms going off, using my counter, with no permission,’ [business owner] Powers said. ‘And then when they were done using the bathroom for two hours, they left, and left my building completely unlocked, and did not take the tape off the camera,’ she continued. Powers told BI that an EMS worker later told her the Secret Service agent in charge of security that day ‘was telling people to come in and use the bathroom.’

Now, the Secret Service said agents “would not enter” a private business without permission, but honestly at this point, who would have believed that? Then… we learned this:

On Thursday morning — the day after BI reached out to the agency for comment — the head of the Secret Service’s Boston-based field office called Powers to apologize, she said. ‘He said to me everything that was done was done very wrong,’ Powers said. ‘They were not supposed to tape my camera without permission. They were not supposed to enter the building without permission.’ Powers said the Secret Service representative she spoke to offered to have the salon cleaned and pay her alarm company bill for the day. Powers said he also offered to visit and apologize in person over a cup of coffee.

So the Secret Service commits a crime, breaking and entering into private property, and we taxpayers get left with the bill. Are these agents and their leadership going to be held to account, or are they above the law? Something tells me it’s the latter.

Progressivism is communism. Again, from the words of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels:

The proletariat will use its political supremacy to wrest, by degree, all capital from the bourgeoisie, to centralise [sic] all instruments of production in the hands of the State, i.e., of the proletariat organised [sic] as the ruling class; and to increase the total productive forces as rapidly as possible. Of course, in the beginning, this cannot be effected except by means of despotic inroads on the rights of property, and on the conditions of bourgeois production….

A massive shift in political power (“supremacy”) from the common man to the communists, must begin with “despotic” aggression on the rights of property, and on the “conditions of bourgeois production,” or middle class wealth-building, AKA, small business.

Another reminder that we’ve officially arrived.

Image: Ivan Radic, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.