A Secret Service agent’s breastfeeding emergency took her away from guarding Trump

I’m one of those who finds it hard to believe that the Secret Service’s endless failures on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, were merely accidents that, equally accidentally, paved the way for someone to come within a whisker of assassinating President Trump. That much incompetence seems purposeful, not accidental. On the other hand, the story of the Secret Service agent who vanished from guarding President Trump so that she could breastfeed her baby does indicate a level of incompetence so over-the-top that DEI obsessions really could explain what happened in Butler.

Susan Crabtree, a RealClearPolitics reporter, broke the story, the short version of which is that five minutes before Trump was to arrive at a venue, a Secret Service agent snuck two of her family members into a special safe area, where she settled down to breastfeed her baby.

🚨🚨EXCLUSIVE and BREAKING: During a Donald Trump visit to North Carolina yesterday, a woman Secret Service special agent abandoned her post to breastfeed with no permission/warning to the event site agent, according to three sources in the Secret Service community.



🚨🚨EXCLUSIVE and BREAKING: During a Donald Trump visit to North Carolina yesterday, a woman Secret Service special agent abandoned her post to breastfeed with no permission/warning to the event site agent, according to three sources in the Secret Service community. Shortly before Trump's motorcade arrival -- I'm told five minutes beforehand -- the site agent was getting ready for the arrival. (The site agent is the person in charge of the entire event's security.) The site agent went to do one final sweep of the walking route and found the agent breast-feeding her child in a room that is supposed to be set aside for important Secret Service official work, i.e. a potential emergency related to the president. A working agent on duty cannot bring a child to a protective assignment. The woman was out of the Atlanta Field Office. The woman agent was in the room with two other family members. The agent and her family members bypassed the Uniformed Division checkpoint and were escorted by an unpinned event staff into the room to breastfeed, the sources said. Unpinned means they have not been cleared by the Secret Service to be there. When contacted about the incident, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the incident did not have an impact on the event. and it's under review. "All employees of the U.S. Secret Service are held to the highest standards," he said. "While there was no impact to the North Carolina event, the specifics of this incident are being examined. Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further."

While the above report is deeply disturbing, I still had to laugh at Guglielmi’s statement that “All employees of the U.S. Secret Service are held to the highest standards.” Yeah, right.

This isn’t the first time female Secret Service agents have been having...let’s call them “issues.” In April, when Kamala was merely the most unpopular Vice President in history, rather than the “joy bringer” (as opposed to Obama’s “light bringer”), one of her female Secret Service agents had a mental breakdown on the job:

The Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris was removed from her duties Wednesday after physically attacking the commanding agent in charge and other agents trying to subdue her, according to an agency spokesman and knowledgeable Secret Service sources. Several sources in the Secret Service community identified the agent who physically attacked her superior as Michelle Herczeg. [snip] Herczeg showed up at the terminal and began acting erratically, grabbing another senior agent’s personal phone and deleting applications on it, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The other agent, a shift leader, was able to recover his phone and then acted as if nothing had happened. But Herczeg’s bizarre behavior didn’t stop. She then began mumbling to herself, hid behind curtains, and started throwing items, including menstrual pads, at an agent, telling him that he would need them later to save another agent and telling her peers that they were “going to burn in hell and needed to listen to God,” a source told RealClearPolitics.

There was more erratic behavior, which culminated when

Herczeg then chest-bumped and shoved her superior, then tackled him and punched him. The agents involved in restraining Herczeg were especially concerned because she still had her gun in the holster. They wrestled her to the ground, took the gun from her, cuffed her, and then removed her from the terminal.

Somehow it seems unsurprising that, back in 2016, Herczeg sued the Dallas police force for alleged gender discrimination based on a claim that a male superior assaulted her. The suit was dismissed. Maybe she was assaulted, but maybe she was already delusional and unstable back then, something the US Secret Service should have caught.

But wait! There’s more! Before I even get to events in Butler, there was the female Secret Service agent caught taping cameras when she and her homies broke into a hair salon to use it as a free restroom and hangout:

Secret Service broke into a Massachusetts hair salon during a Kamala event. They covered the cameras with duct tape and broke inside to use the bathroom, let other attendees use the bathroom, and took candies off the desk.



And when it comes to Butler, women’s failures were all over the place. The head of the Secret Service was a woman (Kimberly Cheatle). The lead agent at the Butler site was a woman who failed to abide by basic security protocols. She’s now being investigated for leaking sensitive information on her social media. And of course, there was the infamous video of female agents immediately after the shooting appearing befuddled and incompetent:

Absolute humiliation for this gaggle of female Secret Service Agents.



Look at the disorder:



- Can’t holster weapons

- Gear falling to the ground

- Erratic, fearful movements

- No show of force, composure



We were told that feminism would give women an equal shot at doing the jobs for which they were qualified, without regard to sex. However, the reality is that (a) women still cluster around lower-paying, lower-prestige jobs that give them the ability to be there for their children so that, (b) if employers want to meet DEI hiring metrics for women, they must lower their standards.

This isn’t to say that there aren’t women who are totally competent and qualified for even the most demanding jobs. However, there are fewer of them than the DEI types want. The result is that you must hire incompetent women to make up the numbers, including women who clearly should be in lower-paying, lower-prestige jobs so that they can do the most important job of all: Being a mother (as the Secret Service agent in North Carolina, weirdly and dangerously, tried to do).

Our federal government is a cesspool. The combination of too much power, too much money, and too much cultural Marxism has created an unsustainable system that needs to be cleaned out. In his first term in office, Trump was unable to do that. This time, when he wins, he must take on the Herculean task of cleaning out the government’s Augean Stables or America is done for, sacrificed on the altar of a woke bureaucracy.

