A message to single-issue voters willing to abandon President Trump for even a slight deviation

In a Twitter post just yesterday, gun rights advocate Kyle Rittenhouse surprised many when he claimed:



"unfortunately, Donald Trump has bad advisers, making him bad on the Second Amendment", which protects gun ownership in the US."

... and ...



"If you cannot be completely un-compromisable on the Second Amendment, I will not vote for you and I will write somebody else in. We need champions for the Second Amendment or our rights would be eaten away and eroded daily. I support my decision and I have no take-backs."



Rittenhouse said he would write in libertarian and former presidential nominee Ron Paul on the ballot.



The tweets have since been deleted, but Breitbart News reported the story

Rittenhouse literally shot to fame in August 2020, when he shot two antifa members who attacked him during racial unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.



He was cleared of all charges the following year after arguing self-defense.

President Trump has supported Rittenhouse during his ordeal and Rittenhouse met Trump following his acquittal in November 2021.

Obviously, for Democrat PR agencies masquerading as the news media and Trump's opponents, this reveal was heaven-sent.

They are trying to instigate a rift between Trump and his vice presidential pick J.D. Vance and they were presented this juicy story.



They fantasize about conservatives squabbling among each other and eventually imploding, and now it was reality.



The narrative being pushed is "when you lose 'gun-nut' Kyle Rittenhouse, the Trump campaign is in obviously deep trouble."



Rittenhouse had become their useful idiot of the moment.



Fortunately, better sense prevailed over Rittenhouse before these nefarious Democrat PR agents could celebrate over drinks in the evening.



In a subsequent Twitter post, he claimed to have had:

"a series of productive conversations with members of Trump's team and I am confident he will be the strong ally gun owners need to defend our Second Amendment rights."

Rittenhouse referred to his previously anti-Trump stand as "ill-informed and unproductive."

Over the past 12 hours, I've had a series of productive conversations with members of the Trump's team and I am confident he will be the strong ally gun owners need to defend our Second Amendment rights.



My comments made last night were ill-informed and unproductive. I'm 100%… — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) August 2, 2024



Do not expect Democrat PR agencies or Trump detractors, to extensively cover Rittenhouse's repudiation of his anti-Trump stand in the manner that they covered his declaration to not vote for Trump.



Rittenhouse is just 21 years of age, he must be forgiven for being impressionable and gullible.



Yes, 21-year-olds who are mature and thoughtful and achieve a lot at that age.

But Rittenhouse's case is different, he was thrust into the limelight and subjected to baseless venom from the left when he was just 17 years of age. The scrutiny and hate must have caused emotional, psychological, and mental instability.

There are other possible reasons for Rittenhouse's behavior.



Rittenhouse revealed last year that he is Rittenhouse revealed last year that he is broke

Rittenhouse's fame among conservatives has made him a social media influencer. Perhaps his anti-Trump comments were made for pecuniary gains? Could it have been the doings of a shady Democrat operative who is working via proxy?

But Rittenhouse shouldn't be the focus here, he isn't that important, and most importantly he has amended his stance.

This episode is an important lesson for those who are single-issue voters, for whom, even a slight deviation from their pet issue is a deal breaker.

Elections are not about choosing the ideal candidate but the best among the available candidates.



Now if there were several political parties in the U.S. and each had nominated a candidate who had a strong chance of victory, such a stance would make sense.



But currently, there are only two candidates who have a chance of winning.



There's President Trump and there is the world salad chef who was recently installed as the nominee of her party following an interparty coup.



So let's examine some issues that could sway Trump voters.



Let's say one is a fervent advocate for gun rights, and feel President Trump hasn't done enough.



A vote against Trump, including a write-in vote for one's ideal candidate, is a vote for Kamala Harris.

Make no mistake, Harris will do all she can to restrict Second Amendment rights. If she has the power, she will have at least some of your guns confiscated.



Let's say, you are upset, like Ann Coulter, that Trump didn't completely build the wall or do more to curb illegal crossing immigration his first term.



Once again vote against Trump, including a write-in vote for the ideal candidate, is a vote for Kamala Harris.



According to Senator John Cornyn , under the Harris-Biden administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has logged more than 7.8 million illegal border crossings, plus at least 1.5 million “gotaways” – that is, border crossers who were detected by CBP technology, but who were never apprehended. The actual number must be considerably higher.

Harris herself was designated the border czar but failed not just because she had no ability for the task but because she had no desire to resolve the issue.



Open borders are their goal.



Let's say you are a religious conservative who is against abortion under all circumstances and at any stage. Perhaps you are disappointed that Trump isn't as staunch on the issues as you are.



Once again, a vote against Trump is a vote for Kamala Harris.



Kamala Harris pledged to “

Kamala Harris pledged to “ restore reproductive freedom ” and the restoration of Roe v. Wade.

The Democrats fund Planned Parenthood. They are not just abortion rights advocates but celebrate the practice of abortion. They even misuse the power of government to target pro-life activists

Pick any issue that is close to you as a right-leaning individual. Trump and you may not have identical views but he is infinitely better than the babbling deputy of the struggling Biden.



Yes, it is essential to hold leaders, including President Trump, accountable, but that doesn't mean you end up enabling those who want to destroy you.



Under Trump, inflation was low, illegal crossing was down, unemployment was low, the U.S. was energy independent, and there was peace across the world.



Biden-Harrris purposefully and maliciously undid all that progress.

Under the Democrats, your children could be subjected to 'gender care' which is a euphemism for castration or sterilization without your consent. Your loved female friends or relatives may be compelled to compete in a sport against a biological man.

If you are a traditionalist, a conservative, or merely a rational individual who wants to live in peace with his family, Trump is your only choice in November 2024.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED