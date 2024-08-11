A good song to close out the Olympics

The International Olympic Committee must have missed that basic biology class about the birds and bees. Remember that class in high school, when we learned where babies come from? Dad met Momma, and a little cub was added to the clan. I’ve had some experience with that lately, adding a couple of grandsons to our clan this year.

Well, the brain trust at the IOC made an amazing statement. It was made in the context of what really looks like a male punching a female and winning a medal. The winner looked so phony, especially with all the crying upon getting the medal.

Let’s hear what they said to justify this atrocity in Paris. Here it goes:

The International Olympic Committee now says it would be happy to resolve the controversies about biological males competing in women’s sports. Somebody has to come up with a scientific way to determine the sex of the competitors because right now, they can’t answer the question, “What is a woman.”

Is that crazy or what? “What is a woman” is probably the easiest question in the planet to answer. “What is a man” is just as easy. In fact, we’ve known the answer to that question for centuries. Even Noah knew that he needed a male and a female in the Ark to survive the flood. The IOC should read about Noah, who knew what a female is. He was able to do it, and he didn’t have a degree from Harvard or a subscription to The New York Times.

So let’s send this one to the IOC. It’s “Born A Woman” by Sandy Posey, and it goes like this: “Yes, I was born a woman. I’m glad it happened that way.”

Thank you, Sandy. You need to sing that at the closing ceremonies.

