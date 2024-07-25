Whistleblowers reveal ‘disturbing loss of trust in the FBI’ with local law enforcement refusing to work with the bureau

Yesterday, the same day that Christopher Wray stonewalled members of Congress after being hauled in to testify to (among other things) the investigation into the assassination attempt of President Donald Trump, a national alliance of FBI agents and analysts delivered a report on a stunning erosion of confidence in the agency—ironic, no? On a side note, if you’re wondering how all the testimony regarding the attempt on Trump’s life unfolded, here’s the gist:

Now, tremendous credit to Miranda Devine for consistently being at the forefront of government corruption and malfeasance—this comes from her item out at the New York Post yesterday:

Local cops refusing to share info with FBI as agency suffers ‘crisis of confidence’ with DEI hires, damning whistleblower report reveals As FBI Director Chris Wray performed his usual smarmy stonewalling in Congress Wednesday, a damning report on his $10 billion agency’s ‘cult of narcissism’ was delivered to the House Judiciary Committee by an alliance of retired and active-duty agents and analysts. … [T]hey have assessed the entire bureau and drawn several worrying conclusions, including that local law enforcement partners have developed a ‘disturbing loss of trust in the FBI; and are therefore reluctant to share information, with alarming consequences for national security and public safety. … The whistleblower report draws on testimony from more than 30 ‘independent, highly credible law enforcement sources and sub-sources’ across the country who ‘do not trust the FBI because they believe the FBI in recent years has been operating as a partisan federal agency motivated by a political agenda. ‘They are not only reluctant to work with the FBI but reportedly have decided to no longer share actionable, substantive information on criminal and other intelligence-related activity with the FBI.’

Here’s the average DEI hire for reference:

FBI = Fat Bodied Insurrectionists! 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/gjFwMUQfCV — Chris Estes (@Omerta8485) March 2, 2024

Shockingly though, it wasn’t hires like the woman above that precipitated the nosedive in confidence…it was the FBI’s “excessive response” to the protesters at or near the Capitol on January 6, 2021, followed by the raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, only made worse when we found out after the fact that the FBI was prepared to use deadly force to execute the search warrant (thank the good Lord in Heaven that Trump wasn’t home at the time). Here’s more detail, via Devine:

One source, a 25-year veteran sergeant in the Major Crimes Division of a large police force in a Western state, said they ‘cannot understand why the FBI is not going after [far-left militant group] Antifa, BLM and pro-Palestinian rioters with the same vigor the FBI brought to bear against’ J6 participants. Another source, a 15-year veteran cop from a Southern state, said many local law enforcement officers ‘believe they could be targeted by the FBI and the DOJ because of their love for the United States of America and may be perceived as domestic terrorists because of how they may vote.’

Now, per Wray’s testimony, the FBI has not yet uncovered any evidence that would lead law enforcement to believe would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks had accomplices:

Yeah



FBI Director Christopher Wray is expecting us to believe that little worm Thomas Crooks outsmarted the entire FBI, Secret Service and local law enforcement all by himself



INSIDE JOB!



pic.twitter.com/sqHLb3JDwb — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 24, 2024

If that’s true, and Wray’s agents were outwitted by some bisexual-looking dork without any influence, what’s that say about Wray’s leadership and competence?

And here’s this, also worth noting in considering why the American people, even other law enforcement agencies, have no faith in the integrity of the FBI and its employees:

WOW! Wray Says There Were At Least Two Instances Where FBI Officials Expressed Disappointment That Trump Survived Assassination Attempt | The Gateway Pundit



And we are supposed to believe that Trump would-be assassin Thomas Crooks acted alone?



FBI Director Christopher Wray… pic.twitter.com/xTfBovMGbJ — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) July 25, 2024

Lastly, and this isn’t to suggest for one moment that I personally think the FBI lacks any resources or personnel—it has no right to exist and is therefore overfunded and overstaffed by 100%, and it lacks “resources” and “personnel” in the form of capable and principled agents and leaders—but that’s one of the arguments made in the report. As the breakdown in communication between local law enforcement and the FBI worsens, and the FBI can’t count on help from the outside. Here’s a thought: Don’t burn bridges of other agencies that could pick up the purported slack—but, that means the FBI would have to be doing an honest job of its stated mission, and protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution, and we all now that’s not going to happen any time soon.

Image: Tim Evanson, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.