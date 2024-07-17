Weekly Roundup: Joe Biden’s migrant crime

Joe Biden’s “migrant crime” trend continues to surge, so it’s only appropriate we brief ourselves on the latest developments; I’ve got three in particular to mention.

Random killing sprees. Now this seems to be a theme; just two days ago I wrote a blog on federal government whistleblowers revealing the processes by which Biden’s government aids the child trafficking industry, and the fact that MS-13 gang members were “sponsoring” unaccompanied minor children. If you recall, these thugs actually formed “hunting parties” to target and kill random civilians in bids to boost notoriety. But, here’s another instance, from a report via Breitbart just three days ago:

Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, arrested an 18-year-old Honduran migrant [Roberto Diaz] for his alleged role in a random shooting spree that left one person dead. The migrant reportedly entered the U.S. illegally by crossing the border from Mexico into Texas, according to a local news report. … The arrest of the Honduran national followed an investigation into a shooting spree that began at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Roberto Diaz and an unnamed 16-year-old juvenile allegedly began a series of random shootings that left one local resident dead and others wounded.

Now, what’s even more interesting about this is that Diaz reportedly came to the U.S. in 2019, which means at the time, he would have been a minor (roughly 13 years old). Is this the typical “Dreamer” championed by Barack Obama? Probably. Also, here’s an excellent point, made by someone in the comments:

Let me get this straight.. ..crossed border illegally.. ...obtained gun probably illegally ..murders a person which is illegal.. Mmmm..guess he didn’t pass the background check.. Yet, as an American born US citizen, I must constantly prove I am a citizen, pass a background check, 3 day wait, and gun safety course to legally purchase weapon; and if [I] murdered a person just for the hell of it, would probably be up for death penalty or life in prison. Is this a great country or what?

Drunkards killing first-graders. Another Honduran! Last week, Zelvin Gomez got wasted at a party (.22 blood alcohol content) before calling it a night at 3 a.m., when he got behind the wheel of a car with his girlfriend and a six-year-old child. When Gomez and his girl got into a fight, she got out of the vehicle, and Gomez kept driving; he eventually wrecked while going 68 mph in a 45 mph zone, and the little girl, who was not buckled in, was thrown from the vehicle and crushed when it rolled over her. “They’re not sending their best” now are they? I want to know how much of our money this monster has received through welfare handouts, not to mention the cost of incarcerating him and providing him with legal defense and a fair trial.

Here was the best comment from someone on the internet, and it deserves being seen:

If you sold people the opportunity to punch Mayorkas in the face for $50,000 a pop, you’d close the budget deficit in about two weeks.

“Colonialism” revenge stabbings. For this one we have to head to Europe; an African migrant launched an unprovoked stabbing attack against a French soldier on Monday night, stabbing the latter in the back while he was on patrol in the nation’s capital. Here’s the story, from Remix News:

A French soldier was stabbed in the back by a Congolese-born migrant at the Gare de l’Est in Paris on Monday evening. … As cited by the Actu17 news outlet, a source close to the ongoing police investigation said the attacker’s motivation for the stabbing was retaliation for French military operations in his home country.

Oh, and what do you know, this lunatic was known by the government, having previously been involved in murdering someone:

The suspect is known to the authorities for a previous stabbing, having previously been arrested back in January 2018 in relation to the murder of a young man who was stabbed in Châtelet-Les-Halles. The Congolese migrant was ‘declared irresponsible because of his state of mental health’ after the suspect was diagnosed with various psychiatric disorders, Actu17 reported.

Now, Congo received its independence more than eighty years ago, so what this man is upset about, I’m not exactly sure—one could reasonably infer he’s angry about colonialism? Who knows. The Congo is one of the most resource-rich nations in the world, but it’s in utter shambles, because it’s full of people who think like this man here, not because of colonialism.

How dare France admit third world migrants with no redeeming qualities or attributes, money, job skills, or desire to assimilate, treat them well, and hand them everything!

Anyway, more to follow, as long as Joe Biden and his coterie of crooks hold the keys to the government.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.