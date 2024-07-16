Trump trumps the Democrats’ spurious calls for unity by picking JD Vance

The assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump, amidst a nation torn apart by sectarian hatred, now beckons a reconciling absolution, a cleansing unity.

The bloody ear is the culmination of the ascending tyranny of the Democrat party left and the acquiescence of flaccid right-leaning Republicans and squishy conservatives who have been satisfied with their role as the controlled opposition.

Unity in the form of capitulation is the obligatory condolence—a boilerplate placeholder, a styptic pencil on a severed artery.

The Dems have waged an all-out war to demonize and then politically extinguish and economically ruin regular Marys and Joes, the rank-and-file normal American citizens.

Image: Trump and JD Vance. YouTube screen grab.

The Democrats’ contempt—coming from elites and their mindless gnome followers—heaped upon the rest of us has been supersaturated, leaving us frantic for a venom antidote from Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” to Barack Obama’s “They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations” to Jo Biden’s “MAGA Republicans are the biggest threat to Democracy…it’s time put Trump in the crosshairs.”

Donald Trump is the only obstacle opposing the Dems’ permanent installation of an alien, unconstitutional form of government where the only voices and livelihoods that matter are those anointed and approved by the totalitarian left.

Donald Trump is both the central idea and the indispensable man to fight the new cold war that is now becoming a kinetic hot war started by the Democrats.

It is easy to follow the trail guide of the Dems, from the conspiracies to deny Trump the presidency in 2016, to boot him out of office in 2017 through 2019, to steal his re-election bid in 2020, to bankrupt him in 2023, to knock him off state ballots for 2024, and launch a score of frivolous lawsuits and indictments after 2022 to bankrupt him, imprison him, and disable his First Amendment rights while on supervised release.

None of that has deterred Donald Trump. Meanwhile, more calls have cascaded from senior Democrat politicians, the current president, Biden himself, and media celebrities to exterminate Trump and his voters from public life. Trump is Hitler, they shout, and he needs to be dispatched by any means.

Well, it almost worked.

But now, with JD Vance as his Vice President, Trump not only has a worthy successor, but an insurance policy against another bullet.

JD Vance, so much a MAGA America First original, neither poseur nor expropriator, inherits the movement, the third Great Awakening, the reincarnation of Jefferson and Jackson, the return of George Caleb Bingham’s The Jolly Flatboatmen, all which and whom the Dems loathe.

The Dems cannot take out both Donald Trump and JD Vance. A master stroke tactically and strategically by Donald Trump.

Oh, my…unity never looked so good.