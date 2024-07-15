Time to ‘cool down’ the rhetoric and unite, Biden says

From Variety:

President Joe Biden made an earnest plea for Americans to tone down the political rhetoric and pull together as a nation in the aftermath of Saturday’s shocking assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Biden’s Republican presidential rival in November. ‘We cannot, we must not go down this road in America. The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated,’ Biden said in a rare Oval Office address that aired live across multiple networks at 8 p.m. ET. ‘It’s time to cool it down.’

Were the events of Saturday really all that “shocking” as the leftwing media says?

For eight years, the media and other Democrats have set out to destroy Trump with lies. They have called him a dictator, an authoritarian, and a fascist. They have continued to compare him to Adolf Hitler, and labeled him a Nazi; just last month, The New Republic repurposed a 1932 Hitler campaign campaign poster, saying Trump was “damn close enough” and “we’d better fight” his election:

We chose the cover image, based on a well-known 1932 Hitler campaign poster, for a precise reason: that anyone transported back to 1932 Germany could very, very easily have explained away Herr Hitler’s excesses and been persuaded that his critics were going overboard. After all,… pic.twitter.com/x79Rkh86O1 — The New Republic (@newrepublic) July 7, 2024

They’ve called him a “literal” and existential “threat” to democracy, freedom and the United States—kind of like climate change. They have said he is a racist and a white supremacist who doesn’t want blacks to be able to vote. They’ve described him as a rapist and an abuser, and made movies and television shows about him violently assaulting women.

They painted Trump as a monster who put kids in cages and broke up families—though the cages were Barack Obama’s brainchild, and “family” separation was actually getting trafficked children out of traffickers’ hands.

They’ve lied, saying Trump adores dictators around the world.

Joe Biden himself has lied, for seven years, pushing the “very fine people” hoax, and saying Trump thinks Nazis and white supremacists are good people.

While they targeted political opponents, including raiding Trump’s personal home and ready to use “deadly force” if “necessary,” prosecuted him relentlessly in both civil and criminal cases, thrown Trump supporters in jail for being near the Capitol (yet never going in)—they’ve said Trump is the danger to civility and freedom.

When Trump said march “peacefully and patriotically” to the Capitol, they said he incited violence.

They called violent protests throughout the country in 2020 “mostly peaceful,” and allowed their supporters to destroy cities, which even culminated in people being burned alive when trapped in the chaos.

They had violent protests in 2016 when Trump won, and it was called “freedom of expression.”

They have frequently challenged elections and electors, and never complained or called them a threat to democracy, but if Republicans do that? They’re election deniers, and guilty of election interference.

They have continually called Republicans liars and “far right extremists” for telling the truth about Joe’s incompetence and corruption.

And now, they act shocked that a delusional young man tried to kill Trump, and they’re saying we’re all at fault for what’s happened. What an absolute joke.

Basically, they are trying to cover their a**es for their wildly successful efforts to divide the nation, sow discord, and incite violence.

And they pretend they are the party of unity!

