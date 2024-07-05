Thugs in California begin to target assisted living homes, some reports suggest as many as 30 seniors attacked in less than a week from one facility

Checking in on California and we find that civilization continues to unravel at an alarming rate, but nowhere is that more obvious than taking a look at the Bay Area. Here’s the latest, from an item out at a local outlet:

Thirteen senior citizens reported being brutally attacked and robbed in just one week in an Oakland community. But according to leaders at one senior living facility in the city, they say the number is much higher and closer to an astounding 30. … ‘It was happening every hour on the hour,’ says Sister Marie Taylor, president of the Westlake Christian Terrace resident council. She says she’s counted nearly 30 violent attacks and robberies on elderly Asian residents in a span of less than a week.

According to the article, residents of the assisted living facility number more than 700, and the average age is 85 years old; when venturing out to grocery shop or run other errands, they’ve been robbed and “brutally” beaten by prowling thugs. The solution? Well, from the ever-so-helpful local government:

Oakland Police say there was a spike in robberies citywide with 83 between June 25th and July 1st. However they say there is no particular reason for the surge. They’re urging elders to walk in larger groups and to do so only during the daytime.

“No particular reason” my rear end. Under Democrat reign, criminals have been emboldened to the nth degree; and why shouldn’t they be? They’ve been given a pass for any and all theft that doesn’t break the $950 threshold; they’ve seen judges, courts, and juries abuse their authority and trust to punish political opponents; they’re let off the hook because of their skin color and “reparative justice”; they’re slapped on the wrist, even after the most heinous crimes, because queer “tolerance” trumps protecting the innocent; and they were permitted to destroy homes, cities, and businesses, even burning scared, innocent people alive, carte blanche, all because a thug on drugs overdosed during an arrest. That’s why there’s a surge in crime.

And, I mean no offense whatsoever, but whether it’s a single octogenarian or a group of them, what difference does that make to a gang of violent thugs, most likely male, possibly armed, and in the physical prime of their youth? I mean seriously, what a joke. Even more so when you consider that many of these victims are Asian people, who are generally much smaller in stature than other races. With advice this useless, why not just suggest the erection of signs that read “This is a mugging- and beating-free zone”?

Whenever I come across news stories like this one, I think of a Margaret Atwood tale that haunts me to this day called Torching the Dusties—I’ve mentioned this before when blogging about German officials booting old people from their homes to make way for migrant scum—but when a nation’s moral fabric breaks down, no one protects the widows, orphans, or old people; in other words, the most vulnerable populations. It is morality that keeps them safe, even more so than police.

From Golden State to the third world in such a short time, which is a fitting legacy for the Democrat voters who found themselves entitled to push such destruction on their neighbors; their hands are soaked in blood.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.