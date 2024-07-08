‘They’ shrieked about ‘global warming’ — but now they admit we were ‘accidentally cooling’

When it comes to climate science, basically, researchers, mainstream media outlets, the UN, and the Democrats simply make things up as they go along to fit the narrative.

When the earth didn’t warm up as much as they predicted, they changed the terminology from global warming to climate change.

When hundreds of dire predictions never came true, and they had no scientific data to support their policies to destroy industries and our quality and way of life, they just made things up, just like they did with COVID.

Now, take a look at this, from The Washington Post, via Yahoo News:

We’ve been accidentally cooling the planet — and it’s about to stop It is widely accepted that humans have been heating up the planet for over a century by burning coal, oil and gas. Earth has already warmed by almost 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) since preindustrial times, and the planet is poised to race past the hoped-for limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming. But fewer people know that burning fossil fuels doesn’t just cause global warming - it also causes global cooling. It is one of the great ironies of climate change that air pollution, which has killed tens of millions, has also curbed some of the worst effects of a warming planet. Tiny particles from the combustion of coal, oil and gas can reflect sunlight and spur the formation of clouds, shading the planet from the sun’s rays. Since the 1980s, those particles have offset between 40 and 80 percent of the warming caused by greenhouse gases. And now, as society cleans up pollution, that cooling effect is waning. New regulations have cut the amount of sulfur aerosols from global shipping traffic across the oceans; China, fighting its own air pollution problem, has slashed sulfur pollution dramatically in the last decade. The result is even warmer temperatures - but exactly how much warmer is still under debate. The answer will have lasting impacts on humanity’s ability to meet its climate goals.

Using the logic of this article, that pollution causes cooling, that means going to “net zero” will heat up the planet, and isn’t that what everyone is supposedly worried about?

There are so many questions to ask about articles like this and the scientific premise that humans and our use of natural resources cause warming and climate disasters, it is hard to know where to start. Here are some of the questions.

1) How can anyone calculate an accurate global temperature when they don’t put 70% of the weather stations over water, when 70% of the earth is covered by water?

2) How did they accurately calculate the average global temperature at the end of the pre-industrial period when there weren’t any weather stations? Incidentally, the industrial age began around 1760, which happened to be during a little ice age, which lasted from around 1300 to 1850.

3) Wouldn’t it be normal for some warming to occur after a little ice age ended?

4) Why don’t we ever see a calculation of how much of the estimated 2.2 temperature rise over the last 260 years occurred naturally, instead of supposedly caused by us? Isn’t that important?

5) Where is the data that shows a temperature rise of 2.2 degrees is correlated with the exponential rise in the use of oil, natural gas, coal, and all the other things that supposedly cause warming?

6) How did we have a global cooling period from 1940–1975 if all the things we are told caused warming actually did? Incidentally, the warmest day on record in the U.S. was almost exactly 111 years ago, when temperatures reached 134.4°F (56.7°C) in Death Valley, California, on July 10, 1913.

7) How did the people quoted in this article possibly calculate that 40% to 80% “offset”? The answer is that they couldn’t possibly know. Just like average global temperatures, the number is clearly made up, to support the radical agenda to destroy industries that have greatly improved our way of life and our length of life.

There are a huge number of natural variables on Earth and in the atmosphere that affect temperatures, sea levels, and storms. There is no way to pinpoint the cause of minor temperature changes over time, let alone assigning 40% to 80% of minor changes to particles coming from natural resources.

The “green” agenda is a massive fraud to control our lives. Getting rid of gas cars and appliances will not lower temperatures, nor will switching to highly flammable cars powered by the pollutant lithium; it will just make China richer and America poorer.

The green agenda will also not reduce storms or keep sea levels from rising. The rise has been minimal for the last 150 years.

I would ask the media, Biden, and other green pushers how the green slush fund (Inflation Reduction Act) and the Paris Climate Accord have changed temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity. It should be easy for them to come up with actual scientific data since they brag about their accomplishments so often, right?

Why would you trust people who willingly lied and covered up for Biden’s incompetency for years, or Russian collusion, the Laptop from Hell, or COVID to tell the truth about climate change, or anything else?

And make no mistake, if the media and other Democrats can dispose of Biden, they will start lying about how great Kamala (or any other Democrat) is, while continuing to trash Trump, no matter what they have to do, because all they care about is power. The climate has warmed and cooled naturally for billions of years, and it will continue to do so.

