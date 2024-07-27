The strange significance of the July 21 date and events in the space race

Sunday marks one week since President Biden withdrew from the race for president.

It came on an auspicious day, July 21st, particularly where Democrat presidents/presidential hopefuls are concerned.

No, I'm not a nutty astrologist. It's just that in the last six decades, so many events happened on that date, one that lifted our eyes skyward, one cast them beneath dark, salty water, and one that cast them to the cold hard ground.

SKYWARD

“I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the earth. No single space project in this period will be more impressive to mankind, or more important for the long-range exploration of space; and none will be so difficult or expensive to accomplish.” -John F. Kennedy, May 25, 1961

Eight years after Democrat President John F. Kennedy proposed this soaring aspirational project, it happened. America sat transfixed, huddled around televisions which then were large pieces of furniture, tuned with rabbit ear antennas, watching the incalculably brave Neil Armstrong take his giant leap for mankind. We were proud Americans. We were right to be. It was our national ethos made manifest: dream it; do it. The day was July 21, 1969.

Screen shot from Washington Post video, via YouTube

The third Sunday in June, July 21st this year, was National Ice Cream Day. On that day Democrat president and noted ice cream eater Joe Biden (or someone acting on his behalf) posted a letter on X/Twitter stating that he would withdraw from the race for president.

The act itself was historic on multiple levels, its message, its venue, etc.

One can argue about the merits of the decision, if he did indeed, compos mentis, make it, but what one cannot argue is that the wake of it is aspirational, or in any way democratic. It is not. The resulting machinations will be as big-machine-politics as they come, absolutely devoid of anything resembling the will of the fourteen million or more people who voted for their incumbent as nominee this past primary season. It is as dark and cynical as it gets.

DID YOU KNOW...



LBJ March 31, 1968 announcement he wasn't running for reelection was made during a 40-MINUTE TV address.

And his surprise line "I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your President" was made during the 39th minute pic.twitter.com/F86Uc0rLHa — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 21, 2024

SALT WATER

As dark and cynical as it was for Democrat Ted Kennedy to walk by any number of telephones on July 21, 1969; as dark and cold as the water Mary Joe Kopechne lay dying in, as Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon that very night. Did you know that Mary Joe Kopechne lost her life that same night? Because Ted Kennedy didn’t call for help? It was. It was that very same night.

All the members of the Democrat-media-complex are calling Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race “heroic,” an act of great “self-sacrifice”; giving up the presidency to save the country from Trump.

Ted Kennedy could have been heroic that night, made an act of great self-sacrifice, giving up his presidential ambitions in a world, then, very different from our own; one in which marital infidelity — real or perceived — could still derail a campaign. Instead, he chose to leave the only child of the Kopechnes alone, slowly suffocating, neck craning into an air pocket in the Oldsmobile Delmont, upside down off the Dyke Bridge, in the salt water off Chappaquiddick Island, MA.

And the presidential ambitions he conspired to save? Dead. Dead after a senator’s life of drunken debauchery in Massachusetts and Washington D.C.. He couldn’t have done more damage as president than he did as a Senator. At least his brother dreamed big for us, gave us something worthwhile to point to even as he acted cravenly in private.What did Ted ever give us but fodder for tabloids, and the toxic wake of the legislative wreckage of his long career which we are still dealing with today.

GROUND

Forty-two years — to the day —after our giant leap for mankind, on July 21st, 2011, Democrat President Barack Obama killed JFK’s dream of returning men to earth safely from space. He thrust a dagger into the beating heart of our space program: the shuttle program. (One can’t help but cynically wonder if he knew and chose that date on purpose, since his desire to take us as a country down a peg is well documented.) He chose, accidentally or on purpose, July 21st, to end our space shuttle program, casting our eyes not only downward, but eastward. Where? He outsourced our rides into space to the Russians. The Russians.

Can you imagine if Trump had done that? Giving the Russians veto power over our presence in space? Specifically the International Space Station? The Democrat Media Complex brays that Trump coddles Putin. Trump never entrusted our human capital to him, nor the limitlessness of space. That was all Obama.

One Democrat president who put us in space, one Democrat presidential hopeful who put a girl in her watery grave, and one Democrat president who made our astronauts thumb a ride from Putin.

All on July 21st.

SKYWARD, ONCE MORE

By the way, you know which president proclaimed the third Sunday in July National Ice Cream Day?

Ronald Wilson Reagan, the last POTUS shot on Secret Service’s watch … until recently. And you know what that president gave us? President Donald J. Trump?

That’s right: Space Force.

Image: Government seal, via Wikimedia Commons // public domain