The saddest part of James O’Keefe’s latest exposé is that it’s not shocking

James O’Keefe’s undercover journalism operation, OMG, managed to capture footage of the compliance manager for the DNC, Biden’s campaign, and, by transference, Kamala’s campaign. Eight or twelve years ago, we probably would have been shocked by his appearance and his words. Now, though, the big shock is that everything he is and says is boringly predictable. Of course, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be very worried about these people taking complete political control in America. These people believe in political, economic, and cultural Marxism, and they hate America and Americans.

This is the tweet by which James O’Keefe introduced the video showing “Joyce” DeCerce (who knows what his actual, male name is), a long-haired man with a deep voice, wearing make-up and a blouse, using a female name, and claiming that his personalized pronouns are “he/him.”

BREAKING: DNC Manager: ‘I Don’t Think Kamala Harris Would Win;' Admits to Making Empty Promises to Donors



“I don’t think Kamala Harris would win this year,” reveals Joyce DeCerce (@JoyceDecerce) (he/him), Compliance Manager for the Democratic National Committee (@DNC) and Kamala… pic.twitter.com/p2jCmwbEPu — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 30, 2024

As O’Keefe’s written words highlight, there are two noteworthy parts to the video. The first is that DeCerce, who is the “compliance manager” for the DNC and the Biden and Harris campaigns (which means he reports who donates and where monies go) is a so-called “transgender” “it” person kind of thing. The fake female affect and male pronouns are all his effort to stand out in the increasingly crowded field of “alternative” sexualities. From his lips comes the phrase that Kamala is “weirdly unpopular.”

Some believe he means that Kamala is “weird.” However, it’s clear if you watch the video that what he means isn’t that Kamala is weird, as normal people understand that term, but that he finds it weird that Kamala is unpopular. The only way he can account for this is to conclude that Kamala is the victim of both racism and sexism. (Although I’m sure that, were you to ask DeCerce, “what is a woman?”—a question that must underlie the charge of sexism—he’d have no answer.)

The second noteworthy point is that DeCerce says that the party tells donors what they want to hear and doesn’t take them very seriously. Again, that’s no big surprise. The donors give to candidates and parties whose values already align with theirs in any event. In return, the candidates and parties fawn over them and tell them how wonderful they are. Everybody’s happy—and no one is surprised.

The video is worth watching because it’s a powerful reminder of what the highest echelons of the Democrat party look like and believe. But I’m still willing to bet that, like me, you won’t be shocked. You’ve known this all along.

Image: X screen grab.