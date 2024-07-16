The Pennsylvania shooter and the left’s zeitgeist

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old attempted assassin, is a cipher. He has no social media presence, and the FBI claims it’s unable to get into his phone. However, just by looking at the culture in which this young man has been reared for the last 16 years, we can come to some conclusions about him.

Crooks was four years old when Obama became president. That was one hate that was given license in our Republic in every medium that contains any news, whether in print or on the internet and the airwaves. For his entire life, he heard that conservatives are the enemy of the people. Those anti-conservative, pro-progressive Democrat views have saturated the airwaves.

Let that soak in a moment…

Thanks to the Department of Education and the complete leftist takeover of all K-12 institutions (helped along by public sector teachers’ unions), Crooks is a member of the first generation that was raised entirely in the world of leftist ideology since Kindergarten. He got it all: Climate change madness, pro-illegal immigration, gender insanity...everything.

Image: Thomas Matthew Crooks. Public domain.

Moreover, beginning when Crooks was around 12 years old, that same zeitgeist indoctrinated him to believe that Trump is evil. In other words, Crooks’ formative teenage years were Orange Man Bad; Democrats dreamy.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure this one out. Moreover, we can expect more of this kind of citizen. Crooks is the prototype of the new Democrat-inspired woke citizenry. They accept the media spin, the lawfare, and the overheated, violent rhetoric unreservedly. When everyone they trust, from their president on down, tells them Trump is Hitler, a convicted criminal, a threat to democracy, and that he should be shot or have a bullseye placed on him, they believe.

Watching the long faces of the Democrat establishment this past weekend, whether politicians or media members, shows that they suddenly realized what they have wrought. No wonder “Morning Joe” Scarborough canceled his show on Monday out of fear that one of his guests would say something dangerously extreme.

This is America at the crossroads, with a legion of little Crooks who have no respect for our Constitution or Rule of Law and who think that extreme violence is the answer. You can thank a Democrat…

God Help Us!

Ignatz Stiglitz is a pseudonym.