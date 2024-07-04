The next six months may be the most dangerous of our lifetime

The next 6 months may be the most dangerous of our lifetimes. As the likelihood of a Trump victory increases, so, unfortunately, does the potential for societal disruption.

As the US Borders and the fabric of civilized society have systematically eroded since FJB was installed as President, we have heard relatively little from the jackbooted Antifa and BLM stormtroopers who terrorized the country into silence for most of 2020 while our “media” and three-letter security overlords gaslighted and silenced us into “accepting a Biden victory.” That silence is ominous.

Of course, the Antifa and BLM crowd’s passivity may be because the DOJ took over from them by suppressing dissent through pressure on social media and frivolous arrests and prosecutions. The DOJ also made life generally miserable by co-opting sometimes fearful, sometimes gleeful, often high-tech businesses into de-banking, refusing to serve, and otherwise discriminating against opposing viewpoints.

The spooks of the FBI and CIA understand that they may be in an existential struggle, so expect them to increase covert influence operations. Having been politicized and “wokefied,” the top echelon of the Armed Services also realizes that, due to their recent performances—including the utter failure in Afghanistan, jailing and discharging critics, forced vaccination or discharge of unwilling servicepeople—they could be vulnerable, and even reasonably be accused and found guilty of treason.

By controlling the Deep State, the Dems still have many levers to pull in their quest to avoid a second Trump administration. They could, perhaps, seek a plausible excuse to defenestrate FJB if, in his stubborn, senile intransigence, he refuses to step aside. Not to put any ideas into the Deep State’s collective head, his physical frailty leaves openings for bad actors.

Unfortunately, and this is where things get scary, we’re in an increasingly dangerous situation for President Trump, too. If FJB continues to insist that he “ain’t goin’ nowhere” and, like Mr. Magoo, avoids all pitfalls, he could be the candidate right up until the election itself.

As FJB struggles with the angel of death (politically speaking, of course), Trump is a hurricane, swirling offshore, absorbing energy, and gaining strength. Even the BEST Democrat candidate would have to mount a flawless 4-month campaign from scratch.

Kamala, who is perhaps the worst democrat candidate, would be forced to campaign, which will require public speaking. And while she has been able to string together complete sentences, the electorate would be treated to her word salad rather than FJB’s alphabet soup.

Might the Dems acquiesce to co-opting RFK Jr. as a last resort? Perhaps, believing him better than Trump, but RFK Jr. has one hell of an axe to grind with a former “president” and his party of deep-state socialists that not only refused to allow him to compete in their primary but wouldn’t even give him Secret Service protection.

And if all else fails, will the CIA and FBI spooks, in desperation, go rogue and make a play on President Trump’s life? Aside from the horror of all political assassinations, what would the ultimate consequences be from that?

I am not John Grisham. I’m Jonathan Gault

Jonathan Gault is a pseudonym.