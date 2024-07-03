The deliberate murder of virtue

For decades, the American Left has been making a deliberate and successful attempt to kill virtue.

Much of what they do demonstrates a disregard for normal traditional American virtues such as decency, consideration, productivity, respect, decorum, honor, and moderation.

The truly virtuous would never dream of announcing their sexual preferences in public. The only reason to do that is to draw attention to yourself and your private parts. Every year, San Francisco offers a sickening public street festival called Up Your Alley for the gay bondage, discipline and sadomasochism subculture. If you dare to look it up (I cannot bring myself to include the link), beware. Just … beware. It's exhibitionistic, nauseating, and thoroughly unvirtuous.

When a culture tolerates public parades which openly solicit nakedness with emphasis on genitals, you attempt to desensitize others to modesty and decorum. You have lost your moral underpinnings in favor of garnering attention for the sake of prurient attention. Why would any normal person want to display their decorated private parts in public if not to sensationalize nudity and shock the prudes? It is completely self-aggrandizing and reveals a deep neurotic insecurity.

The Left have taken a careful and systematic approach to destroying American virtues such as hard work, modesty, humility, consideration of others, and planning for the future. In their places, the Left decided that it was virtuous to be demanding, slothful, narcissistic, godless, and sexually profligate.

The Leftist virtue-killers think the government has its own money to give to them for doing nothing. Taking what belongs to others and lazing about the house and streets with it is not virtuous. It is theft; taxpayers pay for the progeny and sloth of these unvirtuous slackers. If the Left can remove time-honored virtues such as productivity and merit, they create a national movement where they can be taken care of by others without consideration for those who really pay. You get a nation of unvirtuous entitled slobs.

The murder of virtue leads to hedonistic behavior across the board, which itself leads to chaos.

The LGBT “community” has infiltrated schools in pre-kindergarten through adulthood. There was a relentless promotion of abortions in the name of “privacy,” and “reproductive health.” We tolerated it.

They promoted homosexuality around the clock. We tolerated it in the name of “love,” but as a result, we got drag queen story hour.

Then we got explicit illustrated how-to pornographic books in our schools aimed at very young children. We tolerated that and got hyper-sexualized children and pornography for everyone's easy access.

Next came the sanctioned butchering of young people at pre-pubescence and the changing of their sexes in the name of self-actualization and warped parental love.

The deliberately organized salesmanship of perversity by trans and gay people has created a nation pocked with confused, debased, and psychologically damaged people. The promoters of this utter lack of virtue bristle when you tell their bearded faces that they are not women.

If Christians, Jews, and Muslims want to live in peace, they need to stop tolerating atheistic and satanic bad behavior, public nudity, sexual proselytizing, sloth, profanity, loudness, rudeness, and disrespect of others. Rather than making things better for everyone, lack of virtue leads to a chaotic culture which leads to collapse.

We need virtuous people who are not afraid to tell the unvirtuous that they should stop it. It's disgusting. Don't buy their products, don't patronize their stores, online or elsewhere, and don't tolerate it in public. The boycott is among the most effective tools we have. So is the vote. Demand to know what candidates tolerate. Then vote accordingly. This is not an unimportant thing. We are on a knife’s edge.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License