TDS hysteria crescendoes

As the cacophony of Democrat supporters, big money donors, and liberal political pundit voices rises to fever pitch over Joe Biden’s disastrous debate, coupled with Mr. Biden’s less than convincing televised ABC network interview with George Stephanopoulos, hysterical predictions of a second Trump presidency are gaining ground.

Numerous television broadcast journalists and their print media colleagues claim that if President Donald Trump returns to the White House in 2025, his first order of business will be to round up and jail dissenters, including Trump media opponents. This prediction would be worrisome if it weren’t for the fact that hundreds of January 6th protestors are in jail for the crime of… dissenting. Pot meet kettle. Rachel Maddow of MSNBC is so terrified of a second Trump term, she told a CNN media colleague, "For that matter, what convinces you that these massive camps he’s planning are only for migrants?" Maddow continued. "I’m worried about me -- but only as much as I’m worried about all of us."

Print CNN journalist Richard Galant penned a particularly incendiary article last December, titled, “The Trump Dictatorship Predictions.” The entire article is a mish-mash of inflammatory Trump-hater statements so ridiculous; the question should be asked of Mr. Galant… When did you stop taking your meds? Mr. Galant highlights the 24 Atlantic magazine reporters who “…opine on ways former President Donald Trump could take a wrecking ball to US democracy if he returns to the White House.” David Frum wrote, “a second Trump term would instantly plunge the country into a constitutional crisis more terrible than anything seen since the Civil War.” Poor things… Frum and his Atlantic colleagues must not sleep at night.

Talk show host Joy Behar of the daytime show, “The View” is equally frantic about a second Trump term as President. She fears that Trump has the power to have her fired from her job at ABC. Furthermore, days before the televised debate between Biden and Trump, Behar was asked by a TMZ reporter, “Some people are saying that Biden looked a little bit more alive during his past few interactions, you know, like speeches. Do you think he is taking something, because sometimes in the past he has been a little bit...?" Behar rudely interrupted and said, “No," He's too old to take something." The desperate denial of Joe Biden’s acute mental decline is stunning insomuch as his debate performance was proof enough that Mr. Biden is suffering much more than just a stutter, or a cold, or lack of sleep.

Not to be outdone, Joy Reid; another MSNBC fanatic, has also claimed Donald Trump will jail dissenters. This belief seems to be a recurring discussion amongst liberal media types. Reid has repeatedly told her viewers that Donald Trump will turn America into a surveillance state. Trump’s first-day orders will include strict curfews, ankle monitors, and communication blackouts. After all, Reid exclaimed, “that’s what dictators do.” Joy Reid is certainly not alone, marinating in a state of paranoia.

Defaulting to the “he’s going to throw me in jail” canard, former bartender Alexandria Ocasia-Cortez said, "I mean, it sounds nuts, but like, I wouldn't be surprised if this guy threw me in jail," the New York congresswoman said during a podcast appearance with Kara Swisher. She added, “I mean, he did his whole first campaign around 'lock her up.' This is his motto." While her angst is palpable, Ocasia-Cortez is also worried about election integrity and thinks the only way to save “our democracy” is to elect a progressive who would protect American values. Interestingly, but not totally unexpected, Ocasia-Cortez and her squad sisters Omar, Bush, Talib, and Pressley haven’t uttered so much as a peep, at least not publicly, about Joe Biden’s poor debate performance.

Which leaves the Hollywood crowd of misfits and malcontents in the throes of feigned torment, worry, and trepidation. Washed-up actor Rob Reiner can always be counted on for nasty, expletive-laden remarks about Donald Trump, Mark Hamill of Star Wars fame immediately fired off a response regarding the debate, “one off night doesn’t change the fact that Biden is the most legislatively successful president in our lifetime.” Translated: Don’t believe your lying eyes. At least Hamill has yet to claim that if Donald Trump is victorious in November, he will be hauled off in handcuffs and escorted to jail for mean tweets and unkind words. While Trump Derangement Syndrome still festers like an infected open wound which refuses to heal, there is hope for some.

Democrat Congressman Jared Golden of Maine spoke up last week, penning an op-ed for the Bangor Daily News in which he wrote, “Donald Trump is going to win the election and democracy will be just fine.” How refreshing.

